Plaschke: Hometown hero Justin Turner wore L.A. on sleeve and carried city in heart

Bill Plaschke
·6 min read
Los Angeles, California August 22, 2022-Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner at Dodger Stadium.
Justin Turner sits in the dugout at Dodger Stadium during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 22. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

He was never their best player. He was never their biggest star.

He never won a batting title. He never scored a Gold Glove. He never signed a historic contract.

It required a mass organized effort to vote him into his first All-Star Game. When his team recorded the final out of his only championship, he wasn’t even on the field.

Despite being in the middle of the greatest nine-year stretch in franchise history, Justin Turner was never the most famous, celebrated or accomplished of Dodgers.

But he was the Dodger who signed baseballs for military heroes. He was the Dodger who passed out lunches to children. He was the Dodger who smoothed waters in the clubhouse. He was the Dodger who churned up dirt on the field.

He once hit a walk-off playoff home run on the anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s blast. He once saved a title with a diving tag in base line chalk. He would forever saunter to home plate with a pine tar splotch on his back and a playful gleam in his eyes.

Then there was that red hair and shaggy beard, what a glorious sight, as colorful and wild and tangled as the city he represented, perhaps the most famous hirsute display in the history of Southland sports.

Turner wasn’t the best Dodger, but he was the very best of the Dodgers and, my, how Los Angeles will miss him.

Earlier this week, the free agent Turner agreed to a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox worth about $22 million, ending the Dodgers’ most unlikely powerful community connection.

He arrived here on the scrap heap, cut by the New York Mets after the 2013 season, scooped up by shrewd former general manager Ned Colletti, given a million bucks and a minor league contract.

Nine years later, he had helped lead the Dodgers to eight division championships and three World Series appearances while evolving from benchwarmer to legend with his accessibility, inclusivity and homespun charm.

“An historic Dodger,” Colletti said this week.

The conclusion to that history was both expected and blameless. The Dodgers wanted to keep him and were competitive in their one-year offer, but they were understandably unwilling to go two years for a 38-year-old who had slowed in the field. Turner wanted to finish his career here, but it’s impossible to begrudge him the extra $11 million or so he will make in Boston.

He is gone but will be forever remembered by a fan base that eventually felt so close they stopped calling him by his formal name.

To everyone, the kind and cool third baseman was just “J.T.”

“He was the kind of player fans never forget, not because of how he played but because of who he was,” Colletti said.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wears a cap honoring legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
Then-Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wears a cap honoring legendary broadcaster Vin Scully at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 5. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A Lakewood native and Cal State Fullerton product, J.T. was a neighbor, and he acted like it.

He gave away countless tickets. He posed for countless selfies. On that wondrous night in 2017 when he celebrated the anniversary of Gibson’s feat, he talked about watching Gibson’s homer from his grandfather’s living room.

This was his backyard. He hugged everyone in it. He was one of the emcees of the L.A. Marathon after it began at Chavez Ravine. He was also the sole proprietor of what became one of Chavez Ravine’s most important traditions.

During every home game at Dodger Stadium, after a veteran was honored on the field, J.T. would stop them at the dugout, shake their hand and hand over an autographed baseball. He never publicized it, doing it so quietly it was easy to miss, but every veteran noticed it and several have said it was the best part about being honored.

“I always knew he respected being a Dodger and knew what it was like,” Colletti said. “He took it to heart and the responsibility that comes with it.”

J.T. believed a big part of that responsibility involved leading his younger teammates, and so he did, helping numerous struggling kids become effective contributors, standing up for scolded rookies, calming stressed veterans, serving as a liaison between the players and manager Dave Roberts, manning his back-corner locker as if it were an anchor. He was the Dodgers' Derek Jeter.

“You know J.T. is such a cornerstone of the franchise and has meant so much to me personally in everything that he does on and off the field,” Clayton Kershaw told MLB Network on Monday, later adding: “You just see him and his mannerisms and demeanor every day, you just go to the ballpark thinking that you’re going to win the game when you see him. That’s the compliment that I can’t give to everybody, so you know we’re going to miss him, I’m going to miss him. It’s going to be so weird to not have him in the clubhouse.”

That leadership extended to the field, where he frequently showed up big in the biggest of moments. In an era when other higher-paid Dodgers frequently failed in October, he recorded an .830 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 86 postseason games.

“He was the kind of player fans never forget, not because of how he played but because of who he was."

Former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti

Dodgers' Justin Turner hits during a game against the Colorado Rockies.
Justin Turner hits for the Dodgers during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Oct. 5 at Dodger Stadium. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

His three-run, walk-off homer in Game 2 of the 2017 National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs helped vault the Dodgers into the World Series while earning him NLCS co-most-valuable-player honors.

Just as compelling, perhaps, was his diving tag of Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson on the third base line in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS to help push the Dodgers back to the World Series.

It was after that World Series clincher against the Tampa Bay Rays that J.T.’s Dodgers career briefly careened off-track when he returned to the field to celebrate unmasked with his teammates despite being sidelined because of a positive COVID test earlier in the game.

He did a dumb and dangerous thing but later apologized, saying he could not bear to watch the trophy celebration from the trainers’ room because a championship was “the culmination of everything I’ve worked for in my career.”

Fans understood. Fans forgave. His ensuing two seasons here were filled with loud ovations and endless pine tar splotches and so many more autographed baseballs.

His final interview as a Dodger was typical. The team had just been stunned by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series in early October, and he was standing in front of his locker with his cap on backward and his beard glowing an angry red.

He was asked by The Times' Mike DiGiovanna whether this loss was worse than previous postseason failures.

“They all suck,” he said.

That was J.T., speaking like a fan, speaking for the fans, wearing the emotions of Los Angeles on his sleeve, leaving an imprint as enduring as that hair, from the scrap heap to a city’s heart, the Dodgers’ Dodger, the best of the best.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.