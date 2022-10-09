Plaschke: Dorian Thompson-Robinson once again proves he's the best college QB in L.A.

Bill Plaschke
·6 min read
PASADENA, CALIF. - OPC T. 8, 2022. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws downfield.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws during the Bruins' 42-32 victory over Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. As great as Caleb Williams is playing for USC, Thompson-Robinson is doing even more. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The best college quarterback in Los Angeles threw the ball against a harrowing blitz, threw it while furiously backpedaling, threw it perfectly and poetically.

In a warm Saturday afternoon glow at the Rose Bowl, Dorian Thompson-Robinson dumped the ball to Logan Loya and into UCLA history.

Loya sprinted 70 yards around frozen Utah defenders for the clinching touchdown in the Bruins’ stunning 42-32 victory, at which point the best college quarterback in Los Angeles wonderfully lost his mind.

Thompson-Robinson wildly skipped and jumped and danced to the end zone. He tore off his helmet and screamed to the sky. He stalked the Bruins sidelines and pumped his fists.

He had just passed Brett Hundley as the Bruins’ career leader in touchdown passes with 76. He had just accounted for five touchdowns in leading the Bruins to their best start in 17 years, a 6-0 record that should include a spot in the nation’s top 10.

And, believe it, even with the great Caleb Williams playing across town, Thompson-Robinson had just staked his claim as the best quarterback in Los Angeles.

“We want more. We want more,” Thompson-Robinson said afterward in his usual postgame rasp, his voice stripped bare after three hours of shouting. “You said top 10. I want top five. Want top two. We want it all. We want more. I promise you we want more. This is nothing compared to what we want.”

In his fifth season here, Thompson-Robinson just keeps giving more — 15 touchdown passes, two interceptions, a 75% completion rate, 231 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns so far.

In his latest Saturday masterpiece, he misfired on only five of 23 passes for 299 yards with four passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and just the one mistake of a late interception.

He owned the Utes, he owned the moment and then, walking off the field ahead of his teammates while howling at the high sun, he owned the Rose Bowl.

What was he saying exactly?

“I said, ‘This is our house,’” he said.

Of course he did. His skill and experience are buffeted by his passion. So much passion. Such powerful swagger. So many marvelous moments punctuated by screams and gestures and inspiration.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson eludes Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, left, eludes Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn during the third quarter Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

He has hurdled guys into the ground. He has juked guys into collisions. He has thrown countless perfect passes through tight windows into the arms of grateful receivers.

And he has done it with a selflessness that, when asked in the postgame news conference about breaking Hundley’s record, he literally answered in tears.

“It’s great to have my name there, but I think the thing, the one that’s made me most emotional from right now, is seeing how happy my guys in my locker room were for me, the coaching staff, everybody that’s been here since I was a freshman,” he said, blinking hard through watery eyes. “Just re-thinking all the hard times that I went through, all the bickering back and forth, all the transitioning going on throughout the program. Again, I just can’t say how thankful I am and how grateful I am to be on this team right now.”

On Saturday against the favored and defending Pac-12 champion Utes, he was making magic again, from beginning to end, starting with the Bruins’ third possession in a scoreless first quarter.

He threw a perfect sideline strike to Michael Ezeike for 49 yards. He then threw a perfect 23-yard slant strike to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. Four plays later Thompson-Robinson sprinted outside for seven yards that ended in a dive across the goal line for an eventual 7-0 lead.

Fist pumps. Joyful jumps. Tone set.

“Really happy for him, to see how he’s grown as a person and how he’s grown as a leader,” coach Chip Kelly said. “It’s cool to watch and it’s well deserved.”

The Utes continually fought back, but Thompson-Robinson countered every punch with a dramatic jab.

After a Utah field goal, a seven-yard touchdown slant to Jake Bobo. After a Utah touchdown, a five-yard touchdown fastball to Kam Brown. After another Utah touchdown, a 10-yard touchdown laser to Bobo. And Thompson-Robinson is doing it all while balancing this enormous chip that just gets larger every week. Keep ignoring UCLA, and he’ll just keep strapping on that ignorance and running with it.

“It’s even bigger,” he said of the chip. “It’s going to be even bigger in two weeks when we go to Oregon and it’s going to be bigger after that. I don’t care who we’re playing, everybody’s going to mean business this year.”

He repeated his mantra from last week’s win against then-unbeaten Washington. He knows what the football nation thinks about the long-ignored Bruins, and he’s using it as fuel.

“I read all of it and it hurts when other people don’t give my boys credit and I’m going to do everything that I can to get these boys enough credit that they deserve,” he said.

There is no part of this compelling UCLA season that is more overlooked than Thompson-Robinson himself. He’s yet to be included in a Heisman Trophy race … until now. And even in his own city he’s been totally overshadowed by the arrival of USC’s Williams … until now.

I asked Thompson-Robinson whether he felt he was personally being overlooked but, before he could answer, he was interrupted by Bobo, who has caught five touchdown passes in the last four games after catching just three in his previous four seasons at Duke.

“Yes,” Bobo exclaimed.

Yet Thompson-Robinson was like, Heisman? What Heisman? He not only does all the right things, he says all the right things.

“It’s really my first time thinking about it, I’m focused on this team, that’s the reason I came back,” he said. “I didn’t come back for anything personal, I came back to make sure that these boys were in a good spot when I leave here and to make sure I leave a legacy that’s well known to remember and I think I’m a doing a pretty good job of that now and I’m just trying to keep it going forward. I’m here for these boys, I’m not here for myself.”

No matter why he’s here, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is here, and how. Undefeated leader. Heisman hopeful. The best college quarterback in Los Angeles.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off field after reported seizure

    Hart was carted off during the first quarter of Michigan's game vs. Indiana.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.