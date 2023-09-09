New plaque reflects the complicated history of this P.E.I. national historic site

Drummers take part in Friday's Parks Canada event at Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site. (Laura Meader/CBC - image credit)

A plaque unveiled Friday at the site of the first European settlement on Prince Edward Island recognizes the complicated history of the land and its significance for the Mi'kmaq, English and French peoples.

The plaque is written in Mi'kmaw, English and French and officially recognizes the name change that happened about five years ago — when Fort Amherst became Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site.

"I truly believe the truth will set the path forward," Chief Junior Gould of the Abegweit First Nation said at the event.

"Once you know the truth, it is what it is. How can you learn from that, and move forward and learn from that in a good way? And I think that's what's happening."

Skmaqn, pronounced skah-MAH-kin, means "the waiting place."

It is thought to have its origins in the years 1725 to 1758, when the Mi'kmaq of Epekwitk and French leaders met annually at the site to renew their relationship and military alliance. They would have to wait for the French leaders to arrive from Cape Breton in what is now Nova Scotia — hence the name.

The new plaque tells the story of the site directly across from Charlottetown Harbour in Mi'kmaw, English and French.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada added "Skmaqn'' to the name of the site in 2018 "in the spirit of reconciliation and on recommendation of the Mi'kmaw leadership of Prince Edward Island," Parks Canada said in a statement. In the centuries before that, the site had gone by the names of Fort Amherst and Port-la-Joye.

Barb MacDonald, with Parks Canada, said the site is designed for people to explore in a self-guided manner.

A new outdoor exhibit of interpretive panels features aerial photography and artistic renditions of historical events. Descriptions on these panels are written in English, French and Mi'kmaw as well.

We haven't changed the history. What we've done is try to have it be told by different people. — Barb MacDonald

"It's really important for us to have interpretive tools because there aren't always staff here to help tell the stories," said MacDonald.

"We haven't changed the history. What we've done is try to have it be told by different people."

For more than a decade, there was a campaign to remove Lord Jeffrey Amherst's name from the site. Mi'kmaq elders raised questions about honouring Amherst, arguing he was an enemy of Indigenous people.

Officials involved in organizing the plaque and interpretive panels say the new pieces contain a more critical look at the past.

"Parks Canada and Historic Sites and Monuments Board is doing extensive work to review sites like this and others across Canada and really looking at how we can move forward so there isn't the erasure of history," said Russell Grosse, with the Historic Sites and Monuments Board.

"Sometimes if we remove things from history that history is lost."

Grossee said a video will be shown at the site's interpretive centre, including information about how Amherst advocated using blankets from infected people to spread the smallpox virus to Indigenous people, who had little or no natural immunity.

Gould said renaming the historic site is an example of "good faith negotiations, having good discussions and moving forward in a good way." It also shows respect, and an acknowledgment "that we are a true First Nation on Prince Edward Island," he said.

"We are the people of the land. And to have visitors come here and be presented with the true facts of history is a great step in moving forward."