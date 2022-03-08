PlantX Launches "Bloombox Club" E-commerce Platform in Austria

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomboxclub Limited ("Bloombox Club") has expanded its indoor plant selling business to Austria. Bloombox Club now operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Austria.

PlantX Launches "Bloombox Club" E-commerce Platform in Austria

Bloombox Club's new Austrian e-commerce presence comes under a new domain, https://bloomboxclub.at/, which reflects Bloombox Club's interactive, intuitive and educational online presence. For purchases made through the Austrian platform, orders will be shipped from a distributor in the Netherlands using the same centralized fulfilment and distribution system as other Bloombox Club operations in Europe.

"We are beyond pleased with the welcoming reception among our consumer base in Austria, as well as the immediate feedback that we are seeing with this latest e-commerce site going live," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "As we look ahead to the future, we are committed to capitalizing on this growth market opportunity by prioritizing customer satisfaction as we continue to share the Bloombox Club experience with our Austrian community."

"Our goal is to have the Austrian Bloombox Club e-commerce platform provide similar customer experiences across the brand," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "We are confident that this latest e-commerce platform will be successful."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Bloombox Club

Bloomboxclub Limited is a UK-based indoor plant and natural product shop and subscription company that brings indoors the great outdoors to boost its customers' health and well-being. Bloombox sources, curates, and tells the story of its indoor plants and superior natural products for the home and delivers them to its customers' doors. Bloombox has created an active community loyal to its brand by curating its products and educating its customers on the plants' genus and benefits.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements relating to Bloombox Club's operations in Austria and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and that give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantx-launches-bloombox-club-e-commerce-platform-in-austria-301497835.html

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c1868.html

