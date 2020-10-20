PlantX announces project with Iris Construction Management to design and build franchise brick and mortar PlantX shops across North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Iris Construction Management ("Iris") to design and build PlantX's flagship brick and mortar shop, Liv Marketplace, in San Diego and future franchises across North America.

The partnership will allow PlantX, the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based and the digital face of the plant-based community, to continue expanding its category verticals with franchise brick and mortar locations. In addition to construction, Iris will help create turnkey solutions for potential PlantX franchisees looking to seamlessly add a cafe, shop, or any other planned features. Each PlantX location is expected to also contain a plant-based education center, following in the footsteps of industry juggernauts Amazon(NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

In an effort to replicate the strategy of the wildly successful Canadian health food franchise, Copper Branch, PlantX plans to grow its high-end, plant-based, easy access meal offerings and products in a growing North American plant-based market already estimated to be worth US$4.5 billion.1

Similar to its extensive digital platforms, www.PlantX.com and www.PlantX.ca, the brick and mortar franchises will allow consumers to purchase everything that is available on the website including plant-based vitamins and supplements from Stay Wyld Organics, groceries like Mid-Day Squares plant-based chocolate bars and Minor Figures oat milk, PlantX-branded water and plant-based pet products. Each brick and mortar location is also expected to feature a coffee shop and restaurant with plant-based meals created by Los Angeles based chef, Gregg Drusinsky.

Iris is the one-stop-shop for all commercial construction needs. Iris specializes in design, planning, budgeting, tendering selection, money management, and quality control. With over thirty years of experience in the industry, its knowledgeable team identifies the vulnerable areas of any project and provides creative solutions to keep its clients on time and on budget.

Iris has delivered projects up to 120,000 sq ft in size and up to $1.6B in cost. Iris not only offers high quality engineering and accounting, but offers education to their clients along the way. Iris takes pride in designing its projects right the first time, executing a customized management model that will optimize their clients' time and money.

"We are very happy to be working with Iris to design and build our flagship shop," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "The brick and mortar location and future franchises will be an important extension of our brand identity and we know they will deliver."

"Our concept will allow business owners who have cafes, stores, etc. to join a multi-billion dollar industry pretty much overnight," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "We invite anyone who is interested in starting a franchise to join the movement. Even if people have 500 sq ft of temp space, we have a model that works for them."

"Iris has had nothing short of an incredible experience working with the entire PlantX team," said Tatiana Ursulyak, Iris COO. "We have worked with a plethora of brands from inception to completion across the globe, and PlantX truly stands out as a unique, in-demand franchise option. Our team looks forward to working with PlantX on their expansion across North America to ensure all projects stay on time and on budget."

