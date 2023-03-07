PlantX and Affirm Make Plant-based Goods More Accessible to Customers

Customers Can Now Enjoy PlantX's Diverse Product Assortment and Pay Over Time

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced the addition of Affirm (AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Eligible customers can now choose flexible and transparent ways to pay for the plant-based brands they love across all of PlantX's websites.

PlantX Life Inc., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture

By selecting Affirm at checkout, eligible PlantX customers can choose the payment option that works best for them, ranging from four interest-free biweekly payments to monthly payment options. Customers are shown the total purchase cost and only pay what is agreed, as Affirm never charges any late or hidden fees.

"Some plant-based products are viewed as expensive luxury items, so we wanted to find a way to make it easier for everyone to try," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Integrating Affirm's payment solutions across all of our websites supports our mission of making plant-based goods more accessible to people worldwide by providing customers with payment flexibility."

Added Sean Dollinger, Founder of PlantX, "The sometimes higher cost of healthier and more sustainable food choices shouldn't get in the way of living a plant-based lifestyle. By adding the Affirm integration, we can bring consumers a flexible and transparent way to pay for their plant-based goods, especially at a time when consumers are looking to maintain their plant-based lifestyle amidst rising food costs across the board."

PlantX joins Affirm's network of nearly 15 million consumers and 245,000 merchants, including retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Wayfair, Expedia, and more. By offering Affirm at checkout, PlantX expects to be able to reach new customers, drive overall sales, and increase average order value and customer repurchase rates.

Story continues

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network - one based on trust, transparency and putting people first - Affirm empowers millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, Affirm shows consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increases that amount, and never charges any late or hidden fees.

Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

PlantX, Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/742373/PlantX-and-Affirm-Make-Plant-based-Goods-More-Accessible-to-Customers



