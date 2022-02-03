The Plant DAO launches its exclusive SPROUT token with a growth of over 7,500 percent

The Plant Dao, also known as $SPROUT, exists to plant trees, save the planet, provide rewards to holders for being part of a fantastic cause and showcase a new use case for NFTs.

The Plant DAO was recently launched on the decentralized exchange Uniswap and quickly listed on the centralized exchange Hotbit to provide increased accessibility to all investors across the globe.

The Plant DAO ($SPROUT) already made its first donation to Trees for the Future to support their Forest Garden Program. This donation will help plant 40,000 trees to help protect and bring nutrients back to the soil. It allows farmers to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables; also, forest Garden farmers gain income and access to food while improving the environment. It has raised over 7,500 on its first day of trading.

Via a revolutionary smart contract, they will create plants compatible with graphic assets for Unreal Engine 5. The plant NFTs within the metaverse will be planted, watered, and nurtured. The NFTs will grow, change with the seasons, decay, die, and finally, provide new life within their metadata. The plant NFT, through its growth stage, will also be able to give new life in the form of fruit NFTs in which the user would be able to harvest from them the seeds. The user would then be able to plant those seeds, which could generate new plants, and thus, the cycle of life would continue.

Furthermore, The Plant DAO has focused on marketing, brand exposure, brand awareness, and giveaways to provide longevity to the project. It includes brand ambassadors for the project and strategic partnerships that provide mutually beneficial results and growth. The crypto community has responded exceptionally well and has supported The Plant DAO’s delivery and approach, which can be seen here in their telegram.

With just being over two weeks old, the team has shown a commitment to seeing $SPROUT at the forefront among projects launched on the Ethereum Blockchain. The team has also instilled certain functions in the contract to ensure the safety and security of their investors.

The Plant DAO is bringing together revolutionary tech with much-needed charity commitments. To plant over 100 trees daily, $SPROUT will grow over 1 million trees in their first year and benefit token holders through a revolutionary smart contract while also building a community that is inclusive, supportive, and dedicated to making the world better place.

