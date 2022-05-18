Plant Based Meat Products Market Size Worth US$ 14,527.55Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 15.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·11 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The Plant Based Meat Products Market size was valued at US$ 14,527.55 MN by 2028 from US$ 5,354.72 MN in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2028.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Plant Based Meat Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Patties, Nuggets, Meatballs, Sausages, and Others), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, and Ambient), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography. Plant-based meat products include burger patties, nuggets, sausages, etc. These products are made using plant proteins such as soy protein, wheat protein, and pea protein. Plant proteins offer similar texture and flavor as animal meat products. The surging trend of veganism owing to increasing empathy for animals and growing sustainability concerns is driving the plant based meat products market.


The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents a Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028970/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 5,354.72 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 14,527.55 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

178

No. Tables

86

No. of Charts & Figures

81

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Category, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Plant-based Meat Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the plant-based meat products market include Beyond Meat; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Impossible Foods Inc.; Quorn Foods, Inc.; Kellogg Company; Hilary’s Eat Well; Vbites Foods, Ltd.; Before the Butcher; Field Roast; and Tofurky; among others. These companies are making significant investments in research and development to launch cost-effective products that closely resemble the texture, flavor, and appearance of animal meat products. Further, they are partnering with other industry players to expand their market shares and improve their customer reach.

Based on type, the plant-based meat products market is segmented into patties, nuggets, meatballs, sausages, and others. Based on category, the market is segmented into frozen, refrigerated, and ambient. Based on distribution channel, the plant-based meat products market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the plant-based meat products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).


Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of the Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028970/


North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the plant-based meat products market during the forecast period. Americans are increasingly focusing on reducing their meat consumption owing to the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases. Moreover, they are also concerned about animals being inhumanly treated at slaughterhouses. These factors indicate the strong potential for the plant based meat products market across North America. Low fat and high fiber content of plant-based meat help reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure in the human body. According to the “Plant-Based Food Association,” Kroger, an American retail company, experienced an increase in its plant based meat customer count by more than 50% from March 2020 to June 2020, compared to the previous year. The growing vegan population is directly influencing the growth of the plant based meat products market across North America.

Surging Demand in Developing Regions to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities to Plant-Based Meat Product Market Players

Plant-based meat is experiencing strong demand in emerging regions, such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. According to a recent study commissioned by DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, an ingredient giant, and IPSOS, a global market intelligence firm, the demand for plant-based meat substitutes in China and Thailand is expected to climb collectively by 200% by 2025. The rising demand for low- or no-meat diets owing to shifting consumer priorities toward sustainability and wellness is driving the plant-based meat industry across the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

To address the augmenting demand for plant-based meat, many companies are expanding their operations in these regions. For instance, in January 2021, VBites, a UK-based vegan food company, expanded its operations across the Middle East & Africa by winning listings with two supermarket chains—Spinneys and Waitrose. Such geographic expansions are expected to open immense growth avenues for the plant-based meat products market players during the forecast period.


Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE


Plant-Based Meat Products Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the plant-based meat products market is segmented into patties, nuggets, meatballs, sausages, and others. The patties segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. With the growing trend of healthy eating, plant based meat patties are gaining significant popularity, particularly in the Americas and Europe. The plant-based patties are made from ingredients such as beans, soybeans and tofu, nuts, grains, seeds, and mushrooms. A strong nutritional profile of these ingredients makes plant-based meat patties healthier than conventional meat patties. Many leading fast-food companies are replacing their traditional meat patties with plant-based patties to address consumer demand. For instance, in 2021, McDonald launched “McPlant” a new product that was a plant-based substitute for meat burgers patties. Such innovations are projected to boost the plant-based meat products market over the forecast period.

Based on category, the plant-based meat products market is segmented into frozen, refrigerated, and ambient. The refrigerated segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The plant-based meat products are perishable. Due to their limited shelf lives, these products can easily get spoiled if proper storage conditions are not maintained. Plant-based meat products can be refrigerated at 3–7°C to increase their shelf life. The shelf life of plant based meat products can be extended to ~15–20 days by refrigeration. Retailers find storing refrigerated plant-based products convenient as it doesn’t require any additional cost and workforce.

Based on distribution channels, the plant-based meat products market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. E-commerce platforms have witnessed massive growth over the past few years owing to the increasing number of consumers looking for convenient shopping platforms.


Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of the Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of the Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of the Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00028970/


Consumers find online retail channels convenient for shopping as they offer multiple brands of products under one roof and home delivery services. Moreover, these stores provide lucrative discounts and offers, which attract a large number of consumers. In addition to hassle-free shopping experience, the availability of a wide range of plant-based meat products with consumer reviews, multiple payment options, and home delivery services drives the growth of the plant based meat products market for the online retail segment.

The growing importance of environmental sustainability is expected to significantly drive the development of the plant-based meat products market over the forecast period. Also, the growth of the veganism trend is also attributed to growing affiliation with animals. Animals are ill-treated in slaughterhouses and factor which is raising concerns related to animal protection among consumers. This factor is also expected to boost the consumption of plant-based food. Thus, rising veganism and vegetarianism trends are projected to significantly drive the growth of the plant-based meat products market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Plant-Based Meat Products Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverages industry was one of the major areas that suffered serious disruptions such as breaks in supply chains and shutdowns of production plants. During the initial phases of the pandemic, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales of their products. However, amid this global health crisis, people became more concerned about their health and fitness. They began shifting toward healthy alternatives that reinforce their immune system and boost their health. People are increasingly replacing conventional meat products with plant based meat products, especially after the outbreak, due to rising safety concerns regarding animal meat consumption. Further, online grocery sales increased as brick-and-mortar stores were closed, while e-commerce platforms provided home delivery amid lockdown restrictions. In line with this trend, the manufacturers of plant based meat products strengthened their online presence by offering their products through e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon.com, Walmart, and Lidl.


Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028970/


Plant-based meat is experiencing strong demand in emerging regions like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Rising demand for low or no meat diets owing to shifting consumer priorities towards sustainability and wellness is driving the plant-based meat industry across the Asia Pacific. On the other hand, plant-based meat is also gaining huge traction across the Middle East & Africa as consumers in the region are reducing their meat consumption in an attempt to lead a sustainable and healthy life. Thus, the surging demand for plant-based meat in emerging regions will provide a strong market potential over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share as the increasing urbanization, rising working-class population, and competitive pricing are boosting the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed and developing regions. Moreover, manufacturers of plant-based meat products usually prefer to sell their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to a heavy customer base.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global plant-based meat products market. Europe has emerged as a significant plant-based meat products market due to considerable demand for animal-meat alternatives from consumers owing to increasing health consciousness and the rising veganism trend.


Browse Latest and Related Reports:


Cultured Meat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Sources (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Seafood, Others); End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs, Others) and Geography

Meat Substitute Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein, Others); Application (Seitan, Tempeh, Tofu, Patties and Sausages, Others) and Geography

Pretzel Salt Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Natural, Iodized); Application (Cereals, Seasonings, Fish, Baked Goods, Meat, Dry Blends, Poultry, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others) and Geography.

Food Allergen PCR Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source ( Peanut and Soy, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts, Seafood, Others ); Food Tested ( Bakery and Confectionery, Infant Food, Processed Food, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Seafood and Meat Products, Other Foods)

Liquid Smoke Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Hickory, Mesquite, Applewood, Others); Application (Seafood and Meat, Sauces, Dairy, Pet foods and Treats, Others) and Geography

Ornamental Fish Feed Consumption Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Ingredient Type (Meat Ingredient, Plant Ingredient, Others); Food Type (Live Food, Processed Food, Frozen Dried Food) and Geography

Lean Meat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Pork, Beef, Chicken, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Food Grade Gases Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Others); Application (Freezing and Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, Others); End-Use (Beverages, Meat Poultry and Seafood Products, Dairy and Frozen Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Convenience Food Products, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Others); Mode of Supply (Bulk, Cylinder) and Geography

Fermentates Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source (Plants, Microorganisms); End-user (Bakery, Dairy, Meat and Seafood, Culinary, Beverages) and Geography

Edible Films and Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Protein, Polysaccharides, Lipids, Others); Application (Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Meat Poultry and Seafood Products, RTE and RTC Foods, Others) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/plant-based-meat-products-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see