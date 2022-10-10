Plant-based Fish Market is Pegged to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2022-2032 and Reach Over the Value of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2032, the plant-based fish market is expected to be worth nearly US$ 1.3 Billion. Plant-based Meat Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% through 2032. Plant-based Beverage Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the rapidly growing plant-based fish market is estimated to be around US$ 767 Million in the current year 2022. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of plant-based fish are estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032, surging at a 5.8% CAGR through the decade.

As health concerns about excessive meat consumption grow, consumers are turning to a variety of meat substitutes. This venture is primarily benefiting sales of plant-based fish products.

According to the report, there has been a 114% increase in mentions of vegan food and cooking worldwide in recent years, with 60% of vegans and 40% of vegetarians adopting this lifestyle in the last seven years. The future of plant-based foods is expected to remain extremely bright as a result of such promising trends, with a highly positive impact expected on plant-based fish demand as well.

Furthermore, plant-based fish products are typically sold at premium prices, making them out of reach for consumers with low to moderate incomes. Extensive regulatory compliance as a result of obtaining multiple certifications frequently causes product launches to be delayed, resulting in limited availability for consumers across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The market for plant-based fish products in the United States is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

  • Concern for the environment was cited by nearly a quarter of all UK citizens as the primary reason for switching to a plant-based diet.

  • Burger patties are typically round and flattened servings of fish and other veg/non-veg products.

  • Soy-based protein is naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat, it is popular among people of all ages, including the elderly and those suffering from cardiovascular disease.

  • As a result of changing lifestyles, hypermarkets and supermarkets have become the most popular distribution channels among consumers.

The demand for plant-based protein supplements has skyrocketed in recent years. With an increasing number of consumers worldwide adopting a vegan lifestyle, the global plant-based fish market is expected to grow rapidly,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

As competition heats up, companies in the plant-based fish market are focusing on product launches to gain a competitive advantage. The presence of a plethora of manufacturers in the global plant-based fish market makes the landscape highly competitive in nature. Key manufacturers are actively pursuing a variety of expansion strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and other capacity expansion strategies.

  • Beyond Meat Inc. announced a three-year strategic global agreement with McDonald's Corporation in January 2021.

Some of the key players in the Plant-Based Fish Market include Gardein by Conagra Brands, MorningStar Farms, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise, Roquette Frères S.A., Kellogg’s, Tyson Foods, Inc., Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, LLC, Ingredion GmbH, Glanbia plc, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of plant-based fish presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Fish Market by Category

By Product Type

  • Burger Patty

  • Fillets

  • Crumbles & Grounds

By Source

  • Soy-based Protein

  • Wheat-based Protein

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Food Stores

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle east and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

  3.6. Global Plant Based Fish Market - Pricing Analysis

      3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

      3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

      3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

      3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

  3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

  3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.9. Regulatory Landscape

      3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

      3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

      3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

  3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

  3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis

  3.12. Macro-Economic Factors

  3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

4. Global Plant Based Fish Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food & Beverage Domain   

Plant-based Fish Feed Market Size : Plant-based Fish Feed Market is valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2021. It is set to grow at 6% CAGR through 2032 at a value of US$ 12.2 Bn.

Fish Powder Market Share : Fish Powder Market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 767 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Food Market Trends : Plant-Based Food Market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 10.9 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 12.2% by 2022-2032.

Plant-Based Protein Market Growth : Plant-Based Protein Market enjoyed a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 6.7% in 2021 to total sales of USD 11.3 Bn and is projected to surpass USD 22.5 Bn in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%

Plant-Based Ingredients Market Analysis : Plant-Based Ingredients Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 8.5 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 12.2% by 2022-2032.

