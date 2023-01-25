Plant-based Baby Care Products Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Chicco, Green People, Gaia Skin Natural, Baby Mantra, Himalaya Herbals & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Plant Based Baby Care Products Market

Global Plant Based Baby Care Products Market
Global Plant Based Baby Care Products Market

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Baby Care Products Market By Product Type, By Age, By Distributional Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant based baby care products market size was valued at $24,523.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $80,175.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The most popular products include plant based baby shampoos, moisturizer, massage oil, rash cream, washes, and wipes as they are frequently used on an infant's skin. In addition to providing benefits such as rapid hydration and rejuvenated skin, these products are simple to use and offer an efficient way to deal with problems such as dryness, infections, and diaper rashes.

Owing to rise in consumer awareness of the drawbacks of using synthetic baby skincare products that contain dangerous chemicals, such as allergies or rashes, customers are gravitating toward baby skincare products made with organic and natural components, which support babies' healthy skin.

Major baby skincare companies that operate globally are enhancing their production capacities for organic and natural products in light of this trend. Thus, above mentioned factors are likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Owing to surge in issues about the safety and wellbeing of infants, there is a rapid growth in the demand for baby care goods in the U.S. To avoid skin infections and manage diaper rashes, more parents look for clean and moisture-based solutions such as wipes and creams.

Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding the side effects of the chemical based personal care products including skin, hair care, and food and beverages has increased the motivation to buy plant based baby care products. Since the pandemic, parents are spending more on baby care. For instance, as of March 2021, parents in the District of Columbia spent 26.3% of their income on child care, followed by 24.4% in Massachusetts, 21.9% in Indiana, and 21.3% in New York, according to data from Move.org published in April 2021.

Market Segmentation

  • By product type, it is segregated into skin care, hair care, food & beverage, and others.

  • On the basis of age, the market is categorized into newborn, infant, and toddler.

  • On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hypermarket & supermarket, pharmacy & drugstores, online sales channel, specialty store and others.

  • On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

    • Asia-Pacific has gained significant share in global plant based baby care products market and is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The demand for plant based baby care products especially plant based food and beverages is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period.

    • This is attributed to high birth rates and rise in spending power of the people on child nourishment. The key drivers that boost the expansion of plant based baby care items in Asia-Pacific include an increase in urbanization, an improvement in lifestyle brought on by a significant increase in disposable money, and an increase in the engagement of women in the workforce. In addition, businesses established in this region concentrate on entering growing markets and launching cutting-edge products tailored to local needs.


Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the plant-based baby care products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing plant-based baby care products market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the plant-based baby care products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global plant-based baby care products market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type

  • Skin Care

  • Hair Care

  • Food and Beverage

  • Others

By Age

  • Newborn

  • Infant

  • Toddler

By Distributional Channel

  • Hypermarket and Supermarket

  • Pharmacy and Drugstores

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Specialty Store

  • Others

Key Market Players

  • Chicco

  • Green People

  • Gaia Skin Natural

  • Nuby

  • HiPP Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb KG

  • Biotropic Cosmetic

  • Krauter Healthcare Ltd

  • Baby Mantra

  • Made4baby

  • Himalaya Herbals

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY AGE

CHAPTER 6: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: PLANT-BASED BABY CARE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfidqh-based-baby?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • From Antigonish to Kazakhstan — the nomadic hockey life of Alex Grant

    8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Paul returns, Suns hold on for 112-110 win over Grizzlies

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 on Sunday night. The Suns had to hold on in the final minutes after dominating most of the night. They jumped to a 32-18 lead by the end of the first quarter and led by 29 points at one point during the third quarter. The Grizzlies methodically cut into that advantage and Ziaire Williams hit a 79-foot heave at the third quar

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and