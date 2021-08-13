These ‘My Plans vs Delta Variant’ Memes From Twitter Are Hilarious

As growing fears of a possible third wave of COVID-19 have taken over the country, there is another threat looming over us: The Delta Variant. A new and possibly more fatal variant, it is making more and more people stay indoors and take extra precautions.

While some people cope with yet another round of staying at home, others on the internet have found a rather funny way to deal with it-- through memes.

People have been sharing pictures of what their plans would have been and instead, what the delta variant has done to them. Check out the best ones here:

My plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/kmOhCgho0s — Sai K (@AkriPasta) August 11, 2021

My plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/LmK7oUAyT2 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 12, 2021

My fall plans // The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/9QoIlbIgRu — kanye west's ponda (@MrNarci) August 11, 2021

My Fall Plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/ddMGDSpQFG — anshuman (@cr0wdedh0use) August 13, 2021

My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/2aIMloSQIH — out of context schitt's creek (@_schittscreek) August 12, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/FmPS4tyVPn — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 12, 2021

My Fall Plans Delta Variants pic.twitter.com/n4gmsYARvW — Kathi (@downkarma_) August 13, 2021

