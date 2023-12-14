Plans to transform Sandilands golf course into wildlife haven approved

Plans to turn a former golf course on the Lincolnshire coast into a wildlife haven have been approved.

The National Trust said once complete, the land at Sandilands would feature open water and islands as well as reedbeds and ponds.

There would also be grassland and sand dunes to encourage wildlife and migratory birds to settle, it said.

The trust said it expected work on adaptations to the land and an on-site visitor hub would be completed in 2025.

Sandilands lies under the path of what is known as the Atlantic Flyway, a globally significant migration route for birds.

Located between Sutton on Sea and Chapel St Leonards, the land covers an area of 74 acres (30 hectares) and cost £800,000 to purchase, which was donated to the trust locally.

According to plans approved by East Lindsey District Council, the existing building on site would be renovated and would contain a cafe and a community space.

An artist's impression of the new welcome hub which has been approved for the Sandilands site

A visitor welcome centre at the northern tip of the reserve, designed to run carbon-neutrally, would also feature a cafe and a community space.

In the future, there would be Changing Places toilet facilities suitable for children and adults with accessibility needs, the plans stated.

Kirsty James, general manager for Sandilands, said: "We're excited to see work begin, and we know how important it is that progress is sustainable and respects wildlife and local people.

"We want to do the community proud, and we expect some wonderful experiences to take place as the journey unfolds."

The project is supported by the Connected Coast Town Deal with a £2m investment.

