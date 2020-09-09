Plans for post-Brexit UK internal market an ‘assault on devolution’

The Scottish and Welsh governments have sharply criticised Westminster’s plans for a post-Brexit UK-wide internal market, describing them as a “full frontal assault on devolution” and “an affront to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

The internal market bill, which sets out trading arrangements across the UK after the transition period – and which the UK government on Tuesday conceded breaks international law in respect of the Northern Ireland protocol – would recklessly undermine the powers of the Scottish parliament, first minster Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

The Welsh counsel general and minister for European transition, Jeremy Miles, was equally blunt. “Let me be clear – the UK government plans to sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations,” he said. “This bill is an attack on democracy.”

Sturgeon spoke out on Wednesday morning as UK government minsters insisted the new bill would offer enhanced powers to the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, argued that without it, jobs in Scotland would be at “serious risk”.

But Sturgeon insisted: “The internal market bill that the UK government will publish today is a full frontal assault on devolution.” She tweeted: “At forthcoming ScotParl elections, theSNP will make case for independence. And more and more this is not about independence v the status quo of devolution. It’s about independence as the only way to protect the Scottish parliament from being undermined and its powers eroded.”

She added: “And added to all of the above, this is a bill that, by the government’s own admission, breaks international law. This UK gov is the most reckless (& to make it worse, incompetently so) and unprincipled in my lifetime. Scotland can do better and we will have that choice.”



The Welsh and Scottish governments wrote to Michael Gove setting out their concerns in July, when the proposals first emerged, warning that they would put Scotland and Wales on a collision course with Westminster. Sources at the time voiced concerns about a more aggressive approach towards devolution from a new generation of Conservative politicians.

Holyrood’s Brexit secretary, Mike Russell, has already pledged the Scottish government will not consent to the bill, while Miles said his administration would “do everything we can to challenge the power grab and the race to the bottom which this bill represents.”

Miles warned that the UK government was “explicitly seeking to rewrite the devolution settlement”.

There are particular concerns about plans for a “mutual recognition regime” requiring regulatory standards in one part of the UK to be automatically accepted in others.

Miles said:“Their proposals for mutual recognition may sound sensible but they are the starting gun for a race to the bottom, undermining the high standards we currently enjoy in terms of food standards, animal welfare and the environment.

“Vital decisions over support for Welsh businesses, important infrastructure and investment opportunities and the safety of the food on the shelves of Welsh supermarkets should be made in Wales, by the government of Wales, and with the consent of the Senedd – and not at the behest of Conservative backbenchers”.

“The UK government is explicitly seeking to rewrite the devolution settlement. The fact that they are also seeking primary legislation shows they are taking those powers from us.”

But UK business secretary, Alok Sharma, said the legislation would protect the UK’s “highly integrated market” by “guaranteeing that companies can continue to trade unhindered in every part of the UK after the transition period ends and EU law falls away.”

He added: “Without these necessary reforms, the way we trade goods and services between the home nations could be seriously impacted, harming the way we do business within our own borders.”



