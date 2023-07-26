Plans to bring railway ticket offices to a halt delayed

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union protest outside Central train station in Glasgow over planned ticket office closures - Andrew Milligan/PA

Ticket offices across the country have received a reprieve after rail firms extended the consultation period over proposals to close them.

The 21-day consultation period was initially meant to end on Wednesday but it has now been extended by five weeks until Sept 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It comes a month after rail firms unveiled plans to close the majority of ticket offices across the country as part of their rail modernisation plans.

However, the plans have been met with criticism by disability groups, politicians and passengers, who say the public relies on the offices when travelling.

Last week, Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, alongside four other regional mayors announced they would launch legal action against the “illegal” consultation process.

A rally outside King's Cross station, in London, over planned ticket office closures - Jonathan Brady/PA

It was followed up by legal action by two disabled rail users who claim the plan discriminates against disabled people.

It now appears that rail firms have bowed to some of the pressure and will give the public more time to respond.

Jacqueline Starr, the Rail Delivery Group chief executive, said companies had listened to the feedback of customers and believed the extension was the right thing to do.

It comes as nearly 170,000 people and groups have responded to the consultation, according to Transport Focus, the group managing the consultation.

Once the responses come in on Sept 1, Transport Focus and London Travel Watch, the body managing the London consultation, will have 35 days to consider the responses.

It would mean closure plans may not be fully firmed up until late in the autumn of this year.

The closures, which will see nearly 1,000 offices shut, are set to be phased across the next three years, with some offices mooted to be closed as early as the end of this year.

The offices up for closure include those in main city stations such as Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly. In London, all stations have been put up for the axe, apart from Blackfriars, East Croydon, Finsbury Park, London Victoria and Sutton.

The plans to close ticket offices have been mooted over the past few years, with rail firms looking to move ticket office staff from behind glass screens to help customers on the platforms, as well as dispatching services.

The RDG, which represents operators, has said the percentage of tickets bought from offices has dropped from 85 per cent to just 14 per cent in the last 30 years. It has also previously said that there are currently 43 per cent of stations which currently do not have a ticket office.

‘Reform to survive’



The consultation is supported by the Government, with one source previously telling The Telegraph that the railways needed to “reform to survive”.

Ms Starr said: “Train companies have listened to feedback, and are extending the time available to respond to the consultation on changes to how tickets are sold at stations to Sept 1.

“Operators are keen to give more people a chance to give their views on the proposals, so they can bring the railway up to date with dramatic shifts in customer buying habits, while supporting all its customers as the railway evolves and adapts.

“While local plans vary, the aim of the proposals is to bring staff out from behind ticket office windows to offer more help for customers buying tickets and navigating stations.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.