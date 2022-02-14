Plans for $5 million roundabout in Stratford going to virtual public meeting Wednesday

'We would love to hear feedback from the public and give them the information about what's proposed, and some timelines, and so forth,' Stephen Yeo said. (Kirk Pennell/CBC - image credit)

Islanders are being asked for input on a proposed $5 million roundabout to be built on the Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford.

The dual-lane roundabout would be built 400 metres down the road from the intersection of the highway and Kinlock Road at the Sobeys, chief provincial engineer Stephen Yeo said.

A new street will also be constructed to connect MacKinnon Drive to the Trans-Canada Highway.

"We're going to widen it, put a splitter island down the entire length, curb, and gutter on the outside. It would have the same four lane cross section as it does today," Yeo said.

There is a virtual meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Yeo said the public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

"We would love to hear feedback from the public and give them the information about what's proposed, and some timelines," he said.

The roundabout would give another option for access to the highway and be a safer option than traditional intersections, Yeo said.

"As everyone knows Stratford is a developing community and this will just enhance the access to the Trans-Canada Highway and MacKinnon Drive."

After consulting with Stratford residents, Yeo hopes work on the dual lane roundabout begins in June.