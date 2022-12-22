Best hiking boots to buy now

Hearst Owned

Walking is one of life's greatest pleasures and was our saviour throughout the pandemic, allowing us to explore the great outdoors in the UK when travel abroad wasn't possible. For anyone looking to take the activity to the next level, a pair of the best hiking boots is worth the investment.



Providing you with all the support, grip and protection you need for a good ramble, we've rounded up the top hiking boots for women and men you can buy right now.

Maybe you're heading out for a hike on rugged terrain, planning some woodland walking over the weekend, getting ready for a scenic winter walk or heading abroad for a lake and mountain holiday - whatever your hiking style you'll want a pair of high quality boots that fit your budget and activity.

How to choose the best hiking boots

There are various things to consider when buying hiking boots, including the material, breathability, price and support offered.

You might wish to consider technicalities, such as whether the hiking boots are waterproof or lightweight (especially if you plan on packing them for a holiday).

Then there's the sustainability of the materials used, as well as the fit, which will determine how comfortable they really are and whether you can spend all day wearing the boots.

To help you choose the best hiking boots for you, we've brought you the styles from top brands, including Berghaus and Scarpa, and the ones loved by walkers all around.

Here are the best hiking boots for women and men in 2023.

Hiking boots for women

Best lightweight leather hiking boots

Berghaus





BUY NOW Berghaus Women's Supalite II GTX Boot, £99

Leather hiking boots can be particularly heavy but if you're looking for a pair that doesn't compromise on quality while offering you a lightweight option you'll be wearing for years, look no further than Berghaus' Supalite II GTX Boot. The women's hiking boots weigh just 970g and have a royal following too - they're the hiking boots you might have spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge. In terms of other features, they're made from high-quality Pittards leather, they stay soft and supple while maintaining durability, plus they're engineered with Gore-Tex waterproof, breathable technology for maximum comfort, whether it's leisurely winter strolls or challenging all-day hikes you're planning.

Best comfortable hiking boot

Blacks

BUY NOW Merrell Women's Accentor GORE-TEX® Mid Boot, £99

Loved by walkers for providing great comfort, Merrell's Women's Accentor GORE-TEX® Mid Boot have been described as "excellent" and providing "good support," too. One happy hiker says: "I bought a pair of these winter 2020/21 and have decided to buy another pair of the same this winter as they are comfortable like slippers, whilst being great grip walking shoes." Meanwhile, another said she has purchased her fourth pair. They're designed to be breathable, keep your feet dry and offer ankle support, with a whole range of other features walkers love.

Best off-road hiking boots

Blacks

BUY NOW Meindl Women’s Bhutan MFS GORE-TEX Walking Boot, £249.99

These hiking boots from Meindl combine a waxed Nubuck leather upper with a GORE-TEX lining for enhanced durability, water protection and breathability. The Multigrip sole provides increased traction for greater agility on tricky sections, making them ideal for going off-road. The durable rubber rand protects the boot from abrasion. Walkers love them for the high quality, with one saying they're the "best boots on the market".

Best affordable hiking boots

Amazon

BUY NOW NORTIV 8 Women's Flat Hiking Boots, from £43.99

For a pair of women's hiking boots under £50, look no further than this NORTIV 8 style that walkers have praised as "excellent value for money" and "sturdy and comfortable". The black and pink hiking boots feature optimal cushioning for long-lasting comfort and absorbing shock so your adventures feel lighter and softer. The hardened toe cap protects your toes and the thick padded collar provides ankle support.



Best all-weather hiking boots

Amazon

BUY NOW KEEN Women's Explore Waterproof Hiking Boots, £90.34

Priced under £100 and loved for its excellent fit, KEEN's waterproof hiking boots are versatile and allow you to wear them in all weather conditions while crossing all terrains. They're lightweight and feature a Konnectfit heel-capture system for a locked-in feel, plus the mesh lining offers breathability. The EVA midsole gives lightweight cushioning and the hiking boots come in various colours.

Hiking boots for men

Best comfortable hiking boot

Blacks

BUY NOW Salomon Mens Quest 4D 3 GTX Boot, £172

With its range of technologies, these men's hiking boots from Salomon offer terrific walking comfort. They're lightweight and waterproof, with the innovative 4D Chassis design ensuring great stability and reduced fatigue during long hikes. These are the hiking boots to consider if you're planning a hike on rough terrain and want a pair of boots that offer stability and help reduce fatigue. There's sturdy grip thanks to the lug design on the outsole and the Gore-Tex lining makes them excellent for wet weather hikes. The toe protection, breathable lining and forefoot flexion deliver extra comfort.

Best hiking boots that last

Blacks

BUY NOW Merrell Moab 2 Mid GORE-TEX, £99

Countless walkers rate Merrell's trusty Moab 2 hiking boots for their sturdiness and quality. The men's hiking boots offer out-of-the-box comfort so you don't have to wear them in before you get going. The durable leather, Gore Tex membrane and Vibram traction complete the hiking boot that lasts and with almost 20 million walkers choosing the Moab, it's a pair you can count on. Reviewers say they're light as well as comfortable, and "no matter the length or difficulty of the hike they always perform great!"

Best all-round leather hiking boots

Cotswold Outdoor

BUY NOW Scarpa Mens Terra GTX Boot, £140

Whether you take daily strolls or challenging weekend hikes, the Scarpa Terra GTX was made to offer incredible comfort. The reliable hiking boots are ideal for UK hillwalking conditions and you'll love the soft leather upper for a classic style that gets better the more you wear them. The Gore Tex membrane keeps your feet comfortable, whatever the weather, and there's space around the toes, for every day use.

Best waterproof hiking boots

Amazon

BUY NOW Berghaus Men's Expeditor Ridge 2.0 Walking Boots, £115

These men's hiking boots from Berghaus are designed to withstand anything the British weather throws at them. They look great and are perfect for rainy adventures. They keep your feet dry thanks to the AQ waterproof lining and the EVA midsoles provide ultimate cushioning. If it's superb grip you're after, these high rise hiking boots won't let you down with their OPTI-STUD sole. One happy hiker who wore them on a trip to the North Downs said: "Plenty of mud and unavoidable puddles after recent rain and my feet were dry".

Best hiking boots for a secure fit

Cotswold Outdoor

BUY NOW Lowa Mens Renegade GTX Mid Boot, £195

Both day hikers and backpackers will like the comfort, support and cushioning offered by these Lowa men's hiking boots. The soft, nubuck upper is lined with Gore-Tex for a flexible and waterproof boot. The seamless lining keeps blisters at bay and the mid-height ankle support delivers a secure fit. Another all-round hiking boot, the Renegade is lightweight, breathable and features a robust but flexible Vibram sole. We like the derby-style lacing, too.



