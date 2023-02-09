Planning Valentine’s Day date in Sacramento? Here are the most romantic places

If you need last-minute Valentine’s Day plans, The Bee is here to help.

Whether you’re celebrating the day of love with your partner, friends or family, Sacramento has a place for you.

Dining

According to OpenTable, these are the top romantic restaurants in Sacramento. Be sure to call ahead before going or check online for reservations.

The Firehouse Restaurant

1112 2nd St.

The Firehouse Restaurant’s warm lighting and outdoor dining area create an intimate ambiance. Its menu features American cuisine.

Clayton Club

1122 7th St.

The Clayton Club, located in at the Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, offers a rooftop terrace and bar where you and your loved ones can enjoy views of downtown with a handcrafted cocktail.

Il Fornaio

Wells Fargo Center, 400 Capitol Mall

At Il Fornaio, you’ll find wood-fired rotisserie, house-made and imported pastas, salads and desserts made from scratch.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

621 Capitol Mall

Menu items at Morton’s include lobster bisque, cold water lobster tail and — of course — steak.

Viewpoints

If you can’t snag a reservation at one of the restaurants or want to take in beautiful views instead, you can go to one of the Sacramento area’s most romantic viewpoints, according to Yelp.

Kalithea Park

Gillette Dr., El Dorado Hills

You can set up a picnic or stroll at Kalithea Park, and take in the sweeping views overlooking Lake Folsom and El Dorado Hills. There’s also a playground, paved sidewalks and, if you’re lucky, you can catch the sunset.

UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden

448 La Rue Rd., Davis

At the arboretum at UC Davis, you can walk through gardens — some designated for specific plants, such as Mediterranean and California natives — have a picnic or take a bike ride. You can also show your love to your partner by “locking” it in with a lock at the fence by the bridge.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

1124 2nd St.

Aside from several dining and shopping spots in Old Sacramento, you and your loved ones can enjoy views of the iconic Tower Bridge and the Sacramento River.

Events

If you’re not one for sit-down dinners and prefer doing activities with your loved ones, here’s a few things you can do.

Valentine’s Day “Colors” Crawl

4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday

Multiple locations

You and your loved ones can go on a bar crawl this Valentine’s Day, exploring the nightlife in Sacramento. Attendees get a choice to wear red if they are single, blue for undecided and black if they are taken. General admission tickets start at $15 on Eventbrite.

Tickets come with free entry at Faces nightclub and drink and food specials.

Candlelight Concerts

Multiple time and dates

California State Railroad Museum, 125 I St

Experience live orchestra music against the backdrop of thousands of candles at one of the Candlelight Concerts in Sacramento.

X’s & O’s Party at the Clayton Club

6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday

1122 7th St.

The Clayton Club is hosting a Valentine’s Day party on its Rooftop Lounge. For $100 per person, you can fly solo or bring your partner or friend and enjoy food, cocktails and champagne. There will also be a live DJ.

Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip

6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday

3408 Northgate Blvd.,Ste 4

The event features Valentine’s Day themed art, complimentary treats, mimosas, tea and coffee. Tickets start at $50 on Eventbrite, and kids ages 5 to 12 are welcome.