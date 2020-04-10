Planning to go outdoors over the long weekend? Here's what you need to know

From Vancouver's West End to White Rock's waterfront, municipalities across the Metro Vancouver region are rolling out a swath of measures to keep crowds down in popular urban parks and beaches this weekend.

The Fraser Valley's Cultus Lake Park is one such recreational area that will remain closed until further notice to discourage large gatherings which officials worry will lead to accelerated COVID-19 virus transmission.

Park officials said bylaw officers will be out in force watching for anyone not observing physical distancing measures, and will issue fines if they spot groups not following provincial guidelines.

In White Rock, officials said the city's popular waterfront promenade will be closed to the public in order to reduce the number of visitors to the seaside park.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker announced the decision Wednesday, anticipating groups on the beach and walkways of the popular tourist destination as warm weather and long weekends approach.

"Right now, starting on Easter weekend, we are saying, this is not the time to visit."

Crews had already begun putting up fencing around the promenade Wednesday, while other areas such as waterfront parking lots and the pier were closed back in March.

In North Vancouver, several parks are closed to the public, including the parking lots at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve during the long weekend.

Elsewhere, districts and municipalities are closing roads to non-local traffic, restricting parking, and even putting bylaw officers back on the streets to monitor parking meters.

In Vancouver, a statement from city officials says it is resuming enforcement of permit-parking zones in the West End neighbourhood to discourage visitors to nearby beaches and Stanley Park.

The city also banned car access to the city's largest park earlier this week.

Police from Lions Bay to Pemberton said officers would be out in force over the weekend to address social distancing concerns.

In a statement, Sea to Sky RCMP said officers will be patrolling parks, backcountry and ski hills and conducting vehicle stops on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Regional parks and beaches closed to public:

Cultus Lake Park.

White Rock waterfront promenade and pier.

Stanley Park (car access banned).

Deas Island Regional Park.

Boundary Bay Regional Park.

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park parking lots.

Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve parking lots.

Barnston Island Regional Park.

Brae Island Regional Park.

Aldergrove Regional Park.

Belcarra Regional Park.

Brunette-Fraser Regional Greenway.

Capilano Fish Hatchery.

Snug Cove picnic shelters at Crippen Regional Park.

A full list and details of partial closures can be found here.

Many Metro Vancouver regional parks remain open, although park facilities such as playgrounds, docks, rental facilities and picnic areas are closed.

"If you want to visit a regional park, stay local and do not travel across the region to visit [one]," urged Metro Vancouver officials.