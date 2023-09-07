Planning approvals fall to record low as ‘Nimbys’ block builders

uk residential construction

Planning approvals for new homes have fallen to a new record low as the Government is accused of caving to nimbyism.

The number of planning permissions granted for new build homes in Britain has fallen 20pc in the past year and is at the lowest level since records began in 2006, figures show.

The number of homes approved has nearly halved from a peak of 110,000 in the first quarter of 2021 to 62,700 in the second quarter of this year, according to the Home Builders Federation, a trade body.

Builders said “NIMBY”councils and others had been allowed to block more planning applications after the Government scrapped mandatory house-building targets for local areas at the end of last year, caving to pressure from dozens of backbench MPs.

It comes after Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, has vowed to block “ugly” homes and give communities more powers to shape the appearance of new builds in their neighbourhoods.

In April he overruled planning inspectors to refuse permission for a 165-home development in Kent because the homes were of a “generic suburban nature” and did not “reflect the expectations” of the local design code.

It was believed to be an unprecedented move for a housing secretary.

The housebuilding industry has warned that the number of homes being built in the coming years could fall to the lowest level since World War II.

The Government has repeatedly missed its target of building 300,000 homes in England each year, which critics say is contributing to shortage of properties and pushing up prices.

Neil Jefferson, managing director of the Home Builders Federation, said Government policies have become “increasingly anti-development and anti-business”, which has resulted in a sharp fall in the number of homes being built.

He said: “The Government’s capitulation to the NIMBY lobby on planning, its mishandling of water legislation and amidst a lack of mortgage availability the lack of support for first-time buyers could see housing supply drop markedly in the coming years.

Story continues

“Fewer homes being built amidst an acute housing crisis has clear social implications, in particular for young people, and will reduce economic activity and cost jobs.”

Following extended pressure from builders, the Government has said it will change water legislation to allow more homes to be built.

Some 150,000 homes have been denied because of “nutrient neutrality” rules, which aim to limit nutrient pollution and require developers to show they will prevent or offset this type of pollution to local wetlands and protected areas.

Taxpayers will pick up the bill instead of the property industry.

Developers are also facing a drop in demand because of high mortgage rates and the end of the Help to Buy scheme last year, which had subsidised the cost of buying new builds for first-time buyers but was accused of inflating prices.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was approached for comment. It previously has said: “Our target of building 300,000 new homes a year remains and we are investing £11.5bn to build more of the genuinely affordable homes the country needs.

“We know we need to deliver more homes which is why we’re introducing the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which will speed up the planning system and put power in the hands of communities.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.