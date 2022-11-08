Planning application for 517 homes at Kawartha Downs received by Peterborough County

Peterborough County has received several interrelated complete applications from Romspen Investment Corp., owner of Kawartha Downs, for the construction of 517 residential homes at the north end of the site, primarily off Moore Drive, and further redevelopment of the Fraserville site.

The subdivision application proposes a total of 517 residential units in single detached, semi-detached and block townhouses. Additional blocks are proposed for roadways, walkways, stormwater management ponds and open space areas.

It says the homes will be serviced by a water and wastewater system which will be turned over to Cavan Monaghan Township in the long-term.

The subject lands are known municipally as 1683 Moore Dr., 1490 County Road 28 and 1382 County Road 28.

“This file was only received and deemed complete last month, so we are just in the early stages of processing,” said Keziah Holden, senior planner with Peterborough County, in an email.

Peterborough County council was provided notice of the applications for information purposes at its Wednesday regular meeting, and no comments or action was taken by council. Cavan Monaghan Township is also processing related official plan amendments and a site plan application.

The first amendment proposes to change the land use designation on part of the land to facilitate the subdivision, changing it from commercial entertainment to site specific residential designations. The existing natural core and natural linkage designations are to remain unchanged.

The second proposed amendment addresses additional uses for the entertainment commercial zone through increased land use permissions.

“The county and township are currently undertaking technical reviews of the supporting studies and materials and have circulated the application to public agencies in accordance with the Planning Act,” Holden said.

A notice to the public has been provided through local media and “at this point in time, we are not in a position to hold a public meeting. A separate notice of public meeting, which will include date, time, and location, will be provided once we reach that stage.”

Story continues

In March, the Ontario government granted a ministerial zoning order to Romspen to fast-track the Kawartha Downs redevelopment. The ministry requires requests for zoning orders to include a supporting municipal council resolution, which the project received from Cavan Monaghan Township council at a Dec. 6, 2021 meeting.

The applications and supporting documents can be viewed on the websites of Peterborough and Cavan Monaghan Township.

Representatives of Romspen Investment Corporation could not be reached for comment before press time on Friday.

— with files from Joelle Kovach

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner