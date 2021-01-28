10 Deals You Can Score On 2021’s Top Planners

The weird year of 2020 is finally exited the stage — do you know where your 2021 goals are? Whether you hope to dream big, do more, finally get organized, or just keep all of your Zoom dates corralled, we've got good news: there's a 2021 planner for that. We scoured the internet far and wide (and even consulted a few calendar junkies) to find the BEST daily, weekly, and monthly organizers to help you out of that post-holiday funk and prepare for what's ahead.

If you want to plan out every hour of the next few months or just need a place to jot down reminders, we've found a planner for you. Oh, and for those who are just starting out on their organizational journies, we have some less rigorous dateless options too — meaning you can start and stop whenever you want. Scroll on into the planners that make staying organized feel easy-breezy.

<h3><a href="https://www.erincondren.com/layers-colorful-softbound-lifeplanner-vertical-8x10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erin Condren Layers Colorful Softbound LifePlanner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Erin Condren Layers Colorful Softbound LifePlanner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: 20% off sitewide 2021 dated planners and calendars; $10 off purchase $40 or more (New customers only and cannot be used with other offers) with code REFINERY10</strong><br><br>You may have heard some talk around town about this so-called "life planner" — and we're here to tell you: it's worth <em>all </em>the hype. The planner comes in three layout options (horizontal, vertical, and hourly), two layout colorways, three coil colors or softbound options, monogramming, and endless cover designs. Our favorite part: You can organize every part of your life right down to <a href="https://www.erincondren.com/snapin-meal-planner-dashboard" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what you're making for dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">what you're making for dinner</a> or <a href="https://www.erincondren.com/snapin-travel-dashboard" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what you're packing for vacation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">what you're packing for vacation</a>.<br><br><strong>LifePlanner™</strong> Layers Colorful Softbound LifePlanner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.erincondren.com%2Flayers-colorful-softbound-lifeplanner-vertical-8x10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erin Condren" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Erin Condren</a>

Deal: 20% off sitewide 2021 dated planners and calendars; $10 off purchase $40 or more (New customers only and cannot be used with other offers) with code REFINERY10

You may have heard some talk around town about this so-called "life planner" — and we're here to tell you: it's worth all the hype. The planner comes in three layout options (horizontal, vertical, and hourly), two layout colorways, three coil colors or softbound options, monogramming, and endless cover designs. Our favorite part: You can organize every part of your life right down to what you're making for dinner or what you're packing for vacation.

<h3><a href="https://fave.co/3mdZoF0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paper Source 2021 Jumbo Booklet Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paper Source 2021 Jumbo Booklet Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: Up to 30% off <a href="https://www.papersource.com/desk/organize" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:planners and calendars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">planners and calendars</a></strong>; <strong>10% off your first order</strong><br><br>The abstract floral motif on this planner is so pretty, it almost looks like art — while still packing enough page power to handle your daily to monthly and yearly to-dos. (Bonus planning points for the extra-large size that leaves room for journalling.)<br><br><strong>Paper Source</strong> 2021 Abstract Floral Jumbo Booklet Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3mdZoF0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paper Source" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paper Source</a>

Deal: Up to 30% off planners and calendars; 10% off your first order

The abstract floral motif on this planner is so pretty, it almost looks like art — while still packing enough page power to handle your daily to monthly and yearly to-dos. (Bonus planning points for the extra-large size that leaves room for journalling.)

<h3><a href="https://fave.co/39ZkYe5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smythson Panama Agenda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smythson Panama Agenda</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: <a href="https://www.smythson.com/us/sale/books-and-stationery" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off select sale stock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Up to 60% off select sale stock</a></strong><br><br>For the most classic and classiest planner in the game, look no further than the Smythson. This little baby is filled with Smythson's signature Featherweight paper and bound in cross-grain leather. It also includes a handy gold pencil and a slip pocket for loose papers. <br><br><strong>Smythson</strong> 2021 Panama Agenda with Gilt Pencil, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F39ZkYe5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smythson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smythson</a>

Deal: Up to 60% off select sale stock

For the most classic and classiest planner in the game, look no further than the Smythson. This little baby is filled with Smythson's signature Featherweight paper and bound in cross-grain leather. It also includes a handy gold pencil and a slip pocket for loose papers.

<h3><a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/sale/products/large-17-month-academic-planner-daisies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ban.do Large 17-Month Academic Daises Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ban.do Large 17-Month Academic Daises Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: 20% off sitewide with code ALLOFIT</strong><br><br>If you need the motivation to get organized, how about one of <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/planners" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ban.do's bestselling planners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ban.do's bestselling planners</a>? Its super-large academic style is packed from cover to cover with 17-months worth of organizational themes strategizing everything from focus to mindfulness, empathy, intention-setting, reflections, and much more. <br><br><strong>ban.do</strong> Large 17-Month Academic Calendar, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3aWjNN8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ban.do" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ban.do</a>

Deal: 20% off sitewide with code ALLOFIT

If you need the motivation to get organized, how about one of ban.do's bestselling planners? Its super-large academic style is packed from cover to cover with 17-months worth of organizational themes strategizing everything from focus to mindfulness, empathy, intention-setting, reflections, and much more.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/37THvX8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jen Sincero You Are A Badass 17-Month Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jen Sincero You Are A Badass 17-Month Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: 50% off</strong><br><br>From the <em><a href="https://amzn.to/34WU9Bn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Times'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New York Times' </a></em><a href="https://amzn.to/34WU9Bn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bestselling book of the same name" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bestselling book of the same name</a> by Jen Sincero, this powerful 17-month planner is stacked with everything from inspirational quotes to sassy stickers and monthly habit trackers. As one badass reviewer states, "I use this planner every day. It breaks up the monotony of a normal "boring" planner. This planner certainly does not go unnoticed."<br><br><strong>Jen Sincero</strong> You Are a Badass 17-Month 2020-2021 Planner, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2LomNXy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Deal: 50% off

From the New York Times' bestselling book of the same name by Jen Sincero, this powerful 17-month planner is stacked with everything from inspirational quotes to sassy stickers and monthly habit trackers. As one badass reviewer states, "I use this planner every day. It breaks up the monotony of a normal "boring" planner. This planner certainly does not go unnoticed."

<h3><a href="https://riflepaperco.com/2021-wild-garden-17-month-planner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rifle Paper Co. 17-Month Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rifle Paper Co. 17-Month Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: Up to 60% off on select 2021 planners</strong><br><br>No surprise here, Rifle Paper Co.'s 17-month hardcover planners feature a variety of their standout illustrations. This one includes weekly and monthly pages, sections for celebrations, notes, and contacts, 3 sticker pages, and a pocket with a ruler. <br><br><br><br><strong>Rifle Paper Co</strong> 2021 17-Month Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2F2021-luisa-17-month-planner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rifle Paper Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rifle Paper Co</a>

Deal: Up to 60% off on select 2021 planners

No surprise here, Rifle Paper Co.'s 17-month hardcover planners feature a variety of their standout illustrations. This one includes weekly and monthly pages, sections for celebrations, notes, and contacts, 3 sticker pages, and a pocket with a ruler.



<h3><a href="https://fave.co/2MI6Lsp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kikki.K Large Personal Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kikki.K Large Personal Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: <a href="https://www.kikki-k.com/us/diaries-and-calendars/2021-diaries-and-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40% off planners & calendars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40% off planners & calendars</a></strong><br><br>Calling all students! This planner is perfect for keeping your classes, short-term assignments, and long-term projects organized. (Pro-tip: It has a ringed binding so you can refill the pages as you knock out your work over the course of the year.)<br><br><strong>kikki.K</strong> 2021 B6 Quilted Soft Touch Time Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2MI6Lsp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kikki-K" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kikki-K</a>

Deal: 40% off planners & calendars

Calling all students! This planner is perfect for keeping your classes, short-term assignments, and long-term projects organized. (Pro-tip: It has a ringed binding so you can refill the pages as you knock out your work over the course of the year.)

<h3><a href="https://www.thepaperstore.com/p/ww-planner-power-planning/54327200005" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yes Studio Power Planning Goal Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yes Studio Power Planning Goal Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: 20% off regular priced items with code SPECIAL; 10% off first purchase with email signup</strong><br><br>If dates aren't your thing, then this date-less power planner has you covered (no matter the year) with title pages, hourly scheduling areas, and sections for everything from daily doodles to notes and to-dos. <br><br><strong>Wild and Wolf</strong> Yes Studio Power Planning Goal Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepaperstore.com%2Fp%2Fww-planner-power-planning%2F54327200005" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Paper Store" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Paper Store</a>

Deal: 20% off regular priced items with code SPECIAL; 10% off first purchase with email signup

If dates aren't your thing, then this date-less power planner has you covered (no matter the year) with title pages, hourly scheduling areas, and sections for everything from daily doodles to notes and to-dos.

<h3><a href="https://www.bluesky.com/collections/ashley-g-collection/products/2021-assistant-weekly-planner-system-8-5x11" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley G Assistant Weekly Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ashley G Assistant Weekly Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: 10% off first purchase with email signup</strong><br><br>It may not be a living and breathing personal assistant, but it's close enough — this sleek faux-leather portfolio includes a weekly to monthly planner, bullet-grid notebook and notepad, sewn storage pockets, magnetic bookmarks, a snap-in ruler, AND gold stickers.<br><br><strong>Ashley G</strong> Assistant Weekly Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bluesky.com%2Fcollections%2Fashley-g-collection%2Fproducts%2F2021-assistant-weekly-planner-system-8-5x11" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Sky" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blue Sky</a>

Deal: 10% off first purchase with email signup

It may not be a living and breathing personal assistant, but it's close enough — this sleek faux-leather portfolio includes a weekly to monthly planner, bullet-grid notebook and notepad, sewn storage pockets, magnetic bookmarks, a snap-in ruler, AND gold stickers.

<h3><a href="https://shop.design-milk.com/collections/notebooks-stationery/products/simple-planner-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poketo Simple Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Poketo Simple Planner</a></h3><br><strong>Deal: 15% off first purchase with code NEWYEAR</strong><br><br>This simple and sleek planner includes yearly, monthly, and weekly open-dated layouts. <br><br><strong>Poketo</strong> Simple Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.design-milk.com%2Fcollections%2Fnotebooks-stationery%2Fproducts%2Fsimple-planner-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:design milk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">design milk</a>

Deal: 15% off first purchase with code NEWYEAR

This simple and sleek planner includes yearly, monthly, and weekly open-dated layouts.

<h3><a href="https://thehappyplanner.com/collections/classic-happy-planners/products/classic-dashboard-weekly-planner-desert-flower-12-months" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Desert Flower Classic Dashboard Happy Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2021 Desert Flower Classic Dashboard Happy Planner</a></h3><br>This 12-month planner features Happy Planner's includes images of endless skies and open roads and features their dashboard layout so you can easily keep track of weekly tasks and errands. There are individual spreads for each week, along with a monthly grid calendar and dedicated spaces for errands, calls/emails, bills and shopping lists.<br><br><strong>The Happy Planner</strong> @021 Classic Dashboard Happy Planner - 12 Month, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthehappyplanner.com%2Fcollections%2Fclassic-happy-planners%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-dashboard-weekly-planner-desert-flower-12-months" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Happy Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Happy Planner</a>

This 12-month planner features Happy Planner's includes images of endless skies and open roads and features their dashboard layout so you can easily keep track of weekly tasks and errands. There are individual spreads for each week, along with a monthly grid calendar and dedicated spaces for errands, calls/emails, bills and shopping lists.

<h3><a href="https://www.selfridges.com/US/en/cat/cgd-london-getting-stuff-done-planner-21cm-x-14cm_R03678403/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CGD London Getting Stuff Done Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CGD London Getting Stuff Done Planner</a></h3><br>Organize your life with this vegan leather pink number that features daily to-dos, shopping lists, expenses, and more. <br><br><strong>CGD London</strong> Getting Stuff Done Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fcgd-london-getting-stuff-done-planner-21cm-x-14cm_R03678403%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges</a>

Organize your life with this vegan leather pink number that features daily to-dos, shopping lists, expenses, and more.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/38n53VR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemome Weekly & Monthly Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemome Weekly & Monthly Planner</a></h3><br>This classic, faux-leather planner is part of the 4.9-out-of-5-star club on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews — and as one reviewer states, "Hands down the best planner that I have found after going through several different ones the last couple of years! It comes packaged nicely in a protective box that is then wrapped in plastic and arrived quickly with prime. The brown faux cover is professional looking and has a great feel. The cover is flexible but thick enough to protect the inner pages, and the binding is very sturdy. I personally like that it is flexible as my bag is usually stuffed full of all kinds of things and I won't have to worry about creases or dents in the cover, which I have experienced with other planners that have sturdy cardboard type covers. I like that each month starts off with the monthly calendar, then is followed by each day with ten lines for notes, to-do's, etc. for each day. At the end of the planner is a notes section, followed by a pouch that has monthly stickers to use as you feel." <br><br><strong>Lemome</strong> 2021 Weekly & Monthly Planner, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2XiZUHT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

This classic, faux-leather planner is part of the 4.9-out-of-5-star club on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews — and as one reviewer states, "Hands down the best planner that I have found after going through several different ones the last couple of years! It comes packaged nicely in a protective box that is then wrapped in plastic and arrived quickly with prime. The brown faux cover is professional looking and has a great feel. The cover is flexible but thick enough to protect the inner pages, and the binding is very sturdy. I personally like that it is flexible as my bag is usually stuffed full of all kinds of things and I won't have to worry about creases or dents in the cover, which I have experienced with other planners that have sturdy cardboard type covers. I like that each month starts off with the monthly calendar, then is followed by each day with ten lines for notes, to-do's, etc. for each day. At the end of the planner is a notes section, followed by a pouch that has monthly stickers to use as you feel."

<h3><a href="https://daydesigner.com/products/january-2021-daily-planner-orange-blossom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Day Designer 2021 Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Day Designer 2021 Planner</a></h3><br>This 12-month planner is designed as a simple system to help you manage your schedule, to-do lists, and ultimately get organized. It includes signature day-day pages, goal setting worksheets, annual overview, and monthly calendar, along with two gold foil sticker sheets and a bookmark ruler.<br><br><strong>Day Designer</strong> 2021 Daily Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdaydesigner.com%2Fproducts%2Fjanuary-2021-daily-planner-orange-blossom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Day Designer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Day Designer</a>

This 12-month planner is designed as a simple system to help you manage your schedule, to-do lists, and ultimately get organized. It includes signature day-day pages, goal setting worksheets, annual overview, and monthly calendar, along with two gold foil sticker sheets and a bookmark ruler.

<h3><a href="https://www.papier.com/us/fresco-31949" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Papier Daily Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Papier Daily Planner</a></h3><br>Papier makes a variety of hardback daily planners with artistic illustrations, patterns, and colors. Each planner includes monthly and yearly overviews and pages for monthly goals and to-dos. <br><br><strong>Liv & Dom</strong> 2021 Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Ffresco-31949" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Papier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Papier</a>

Papier makes a variety of hardback daily planners with artistic illustrations, patterns, and colors. Each planner includes monthly and yearly overviews and pages for monthly goals and to-dos.

<h3><a href="https://www.selfridges.com/US/en/cat/the-completist-shadow-brush-undated-daily-planner_371-3006086-DP006/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Completist Undated Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Completist Undated Planner</a></h3><br>This smart colorfully covered scheduler is crafted in the UK with an undated, day-per-page-view design that affords more freedom to the less structured planners of the world.<br><br><strong>The Completist</strong> Shadow Brush undated daily planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fthe-completist-shadow-brush-undated-daily-planner_371-3006086-DP006%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges</a>

This smart colorfully covered scheduler is crafted in the UK with an undated, day-per-page-view design that affords more freedom to the less structured planners of the world.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/39cW7kL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poketo Quarterly Goal Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Poketo Quarterly Goal Planner</a></h3><br>This stylish and slim planner aims to elevate your self-prioritizing abilities through 12-open-dated-month's worth of orderly formats and prompts for introspective journaling. <br><br><strong>Poketo</strong> Quarterly Goal Planner, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/39cW7kL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

This stylish and slim planner aims to elevate your self-prioritizing abilities through 12-open-dated-month's worth of orderly formats and prompts for introspective journaling.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2WWm02L" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Passion Planner Goal-Oriented Daily Agenda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Passion Planner Goal-Oriented Daily Agenda</a></h3><br>As recommended by one of our readers in the comments below, this affordable Amazon's Choice planner focuses on establishing and tracking short to long-term goals all while maintaining a reflective and healthy work-life balance. <br><br><strong>Passion Planner</strong> Medium Undated Goal Oriented Daily Agenda, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2WWm02L" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

As recommended by one of our readers in the comments below, this affordable Amazon's Choice planner focuses on establishing and tracking short to long-term goals all while maintaining a reflective and healthy work-life balance.

<h3><a href="https://fave.co/380gbrt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wit & Delight 2021 Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wit & Delight 2021 Planner</a></h3><br>This lay-flat planner includes strategized prompts and sections to help you keep track of all your dates, goals, and hopes for each month all year long. <br><br><strong>Wit & Delight</strong> 2021 Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F38IBMUi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

This lay-flat planner includes strategized prompts and sections to help you keep track of all your dates, goals, and hopes for each month all year long.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2QjzVO2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Panda Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Daily Panda Planner</a></h3><br>This top-rated Amazon purchase is a best-selling planner that takes a scientific approach towards increased productivity and happiness within its yearly, monthly, and down-to-the-daily structured layout. <br><br><strong>Panda Planner</strong> Daily Planner 2021, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2QjzVO2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

This top-rated Amazon purchase is a best-selling planner that takes a scientific approach towards increased productivity and happiness within its yearly, monthly, and down-to-the-daily structured layout.

<h3><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/sugar-paper-polka-dot-monthly-2021-planner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar Paper Polka Dot Monthly Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar Paper Polka Dot Monthly Planner</a></h3><br>This planner is lightweight and convenient and includes straightforward monthly calendar grid layouts.<br><br><strong>Sugar Paper</strong> Polka Dot Monthly 2021 Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsugar-paper-polka-dot-monthly-2021-planner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

This planner is lightweight and convenient and includes straightforward monthly calendar grid layouts.

<h3><a href="https://goto.target.com/q5rVN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target Create & Cultivate Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target Create & Cultivate Planner</a></h3><br>This stacked planner boasts a bounty of creative weekly and monthly spreads that help keep goals, to-dos, notes, and side hustles tracked and organized with pizazz. <br><br><strong>Create & Cultivate</strong> 2021 Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2Fq5rVN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target</a>

This stacked planner boasts a bounty of creative weekly and monthly spreads that help keep goals, to-dos, notes, and side hustles tracked and organized with pizazz.

<h3><a href="https://thehappinessplanner.com/collections/100-day-edition/products/the-100-day-happiness-planner-black-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 100-Day Happiness Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 100-Day Happiness Planner</a> </h3><br>Looking to organize your life down to the very day? This is the planner for you. The daily layout includes dedicated boxes for tracking meals, exercises, to-dos, and nightly reflection. Our favorite part? Every day has a motivational quote from our favorite muses, like Shonda Rhimes and Maya Angelou. Pre-order now and get your 2020 version ahead of the new year.<br><br><strong>The Happiness Planner</strong> The 100-Day Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthehappinessplanner.com%2Fcollections%2F100-day-edition%2Fproducts%2Fthe-100-day-happiness-planner-black-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Happiness Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Happiness Planner</a>

Looking to organize your life down to the very day? This is the planner for you. The daily layout includes dedicated boxes for tracking meals, exercises, to-dos, and nightly reflection. Our favorite part? Every day has a motivational quote from our favorite muses, like Shonda Rhimes and Maya Angelou. Pre-order now and get your 2020 version ahead of the new year.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2L4G3th" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moleskine 12-Month Daily Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Moleskine 12-Month Daily Planner</a></h3><br>Get your life together with this compact yet still comprehensive 12-month scheduler from the true planner OG. <br><br><strong>Moleskine</strong> 12 Month 2021 Daily Planner, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2W6zzMC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Get your life together with this compact yet still comprehensive 12-month scheduler from the true planner OG.

<h3><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/samara-abstract-2021-planner" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie Samara Abstract Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie Samara Abstract Planner</a></h3><br>This elegantly compact 2020 planner comes packaged with 12-months of schedule space — including monthly at-a-glance pages, date tabs, note sections, contact pages, interior storage pockets, AND a gleaming gold pen. <br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Samara Abstract 2021 Planner, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F3gATsVy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

This elegantly compact 2020 planner comes packaged with 12-months of schedule space — including monthly at-a-glance pages, date tabs, note sections, contact pages, interior storage pockets, AND a gleaming gold pen.

<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2JP9rU6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Sky Weekly & Monthly Planner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blue Sky Weekly & Monthly Planner</a></h3><br>This under-$10 planner is top-rated as an Amazon's Choice buy with 4.8 out of 5 stars and reviewers raving, "I will continue to buy this particular planner because it is so very well organized; gives ample room for notes; every day (whether in the full month-at-a-glance section or daily/weekly section) is ruled to keep notes tidy; is spiral-bound so that it lays flat when open; the pages are a nice heavier weight than you get in most planners (stands up to multiple erasings); and has a heavy-duty cover that doesn't get damaged even through rigorous treatment (and protects the pages inside from getting damaged in that rigorous treatment). I keep track of my bills in the month-at-a-glance section, then I keep track of my calories and exercise in the daily/weekly section. For me, it is an all-in-one planner and I think it is THE BEST planner ever!"<br><br><strong>Blue Sky</strong> 2021 Weekly & Monthly Planner, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2JP9rU6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

This under-$10 planner is top-rated as an Amazon's Choice buy with 4.8 out of 5 stars and reviewers raving, "I will continue to buy this particular planner because it is so very well organized; gives ample room for notes; every day (whether in the full month-at-a-glance section or daily/weekly section) is ruled to keep notes tidy; is spiral-bound so that it lays flat when open; the pages are a nice heavier weight than you get in most planners (stands up to multiple erasings); and has a heavy-duty cover that doesn't get damaged even through rigorous treatment (and protects the pages inside from getting damaged in that rigorous treatment). I keep track of my bills in the month-at-a-glance section, then I keep track of my calories and exercise in the daily/weekly section. For me, it is an all-in-one planner and I think it is THE BEST planner ever!"

