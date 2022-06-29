Planned Parenthood Regina facing barriers to finding new location, asks for patience

·5 min read
Risa Payant has been executive director of Planned Parenthood Regina since March. The sexual health support provider has been without a location since May. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC - image credit)
Risa Payant has been executive director of Planned Parenthood Regina since March. The sexual health support provider has been without a location since May. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC - image credit)

Planned Parenthood Regina has been without a location since the beginning of May. Its absence has left a hole in sexual health services in the city, but the organization's executive director said it is zeroing in on a new home.

"The biggest thing that we want to get across to people is that we are OK. We're going to be OK. I have every faith that we will be back and serving folks as soon as we possibly can. What we really need is support and patience," said Risa Payant, executive director of Planned Parenthood Regina.

When fully operational, the organization provides accessible contraceptives, along with sexual health programs and services, to the city and south Saskatchewan community with a focus on youth, LGBTQ people and those without health insurance.

People can access the sexual health clinic without a health card.

Right now the organization can only offer services over the phone, such as STI consults, contraceptive consults and references for IUDs. But the lack of a physical location has left some gaps.

"We were selling birth control at-cost, which is significantly reduced from what you would get at most pharmacies. So if you're someone, especially a youth, who doesn't have access to benefits and drug prescription coverage, then they were really counting on that."

Payant also said that not having a location has been confusing for some potential clients.

"We do still get messages, even last week, of people who went to our old location, saw we weren't there. You know, they're running around the city trying to find us, trying to figure out what's going on. And so that's obviously heartbreaking."

Richard Agecoutay/CBC
Richard Agecoutay/CBC

Issues finding a new location

Planned Parenthood was informed in April that it had to leave the location at 1920B Francis Street by the beginning of May. Payant said the news was sudden.

"It wasn't a good fit for us and hadn't been for some time. The landlord was kind of done working with us on some of the issues that we had and just thought it was better that we part ways."

Payant said she could not comment specifically on what the issues were.

She took over the role of executive director in mid-March.

"There has been a lot of upheaval at Planned Parenthood, and I'm definitely committing to making sure that moving forward we're as stable as possible."

Payant said the new location has to be central, accessible by transit, and able to accommodate both a clinic and an office.

She said some landlords have been unwilling to work with them because of what the organization does, "which I think speaks to some of the stigma around the work that we do in sexual health here in our province."

Payant said many people have misconceptions around what services Planned Parenthood actually provides. Planned Parenthood does not offer surgical abortions.

"Planned Parenthood is in the news so much in the States and there is a conservative kind of group of landlords here in our city who just want nothing to do with us."

Payant said there are still landlords in the city willing to lease to the organization. It's just about finding the right fit and the right price.

Funding concerns

Leasing and operational costs are rising, and Payant said Planned Parenthood's funding is "pretty stagnant."

"I think it's no secret that we're dealing with some funding issues," she said. "We do have to be mindful of making sure that we can cover the costs."

Planned Parenthood gets its primary funding from the province's Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

"They're very generous with their support. We appreciated it a ton. It also needs to be increased."

Payant said the organization needs to increase education and public campaigns.

In a statement to the CBC, the Ministry of Health said that it will provide Planned Parenthood Regina with $167,000 for clinical services in the 2022-23 year.

"We thank Planned Parenthood for their ongoing work to support Saskatchewan residents," read the statement.

"Health funding must be balanced within the context of the many competing priorities for health-care dollars. Any funding requests would be considered as part of the annual budget process."

The Regina Sexual Health Clinic tests for all STIs, including syphilis testing that requires prompt attention for treatment if confirmed positive.

"The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority have been using social media campaigns to reach audiences in our province and encourage them to get tested and take personal protective measures."

While Payant said Planned Parenthood Regina cannot rely strictly on goodwill, it has received more donations and support in the past few weeks.

University of Regina affected

Robin Hilton, sexual health outreach co-ordinator with the University of Regina Students' Union, said Planned Parenthood's location closure has directly affected students.

Together, the two organizations offered free sexual health clinics to students once a month. A nurse practitioner from Planned Parenthood would attend these clinics. The students' union also partnered with Planned Parenthood on educational campaigns, including raising awareness about STI stigma.

Hilton said the clinics were extremely beneficial to students as they were not in a medical setting, but a casual, campus setting.

"It was a really non-intimidating environment for students to access sexual health care. And we felt that was really important," Hilton said.

"We found that a lot of international students who hadn't yet gotten their health care card were able to access the services."

Submitted by Robin Hilton
Submitted by Robin Hilton

The clinics included a sexual health panel, STI screening, pregnancy testing and birth control consultation.

When Planned Parenthood closed, it had to lay off nearly its entire staff, so it could not longer accommodate the U of R.

"We're really noticing that gap and and have been looking to find someone to fill that gap since then. And we just haven't been able to do so. So we haven't been able to have our clinic for a few months now, which is really unfortunate," said Hilton.

Submitted by Robin Hilton
Submitted by Robin Hilton

Hilton said she hopes Planned Parenthood finds its new home soon, so the partnership can continue.

"They're a vital and important part of the community."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Defending champion Lightning's bid for 3-peat falls short

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight. Andrei Vasilevskiy rejected shot after shot, keeping the two-time defending champions’ quest for a threepeat alive. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away. The Lightning were 3-0 when facing possible elimination before Sunday night’s 2-1 loss in Game 6 stopped a bid to become the first team to

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker