Planet Normal: Tory MPs 'openly talking' about ousting Truss as PM, says former No.10 chief of staff

The curtains may have come down on the Conservative Party Conference but the political psychodrama continues, with revelations Conservative MPs are openly discussing removing the Prime Minister just a month after she got the job.

On this week's Planet Normal podcast this week, which you can listen to using the audio player above, Nick Timothy tells Liam Halligan "it's not impossible" Liz Truss could be ousted.

"To be honest, there was there was a kind of meltdown amongst MPs and the mentality shifted and people did start openly talking about whether she would need to be removed," he said.

When pressed on whether her tenure could be cut short, Nick responded, "we live in very strange times. e live in an age of crises."

Nick, who served as Theresa May's chief of staff, said he has heard from MPs in traditionally safe Conservative seats who have been feeling vulnerable in the wake of the mini-Budget fallout.

"There are people in seats where they thought that they'd be an MP for life now worrying about the next election," he said.

Nick described the atmosphere at this year's Conservative Party conference as "very strange and flat."

"There was a kind of an air of resignation to the whole thing. I think that that says a lot about the mood and the atmosphere of the party," he said.

"I don't think there's been a Prime Minister with an agenda that's unraveled quite so quickly, certainly in my lifetime. But maybe never in modern democratic politics."

"What we're seeing at the moment... is partly the result of the fact that they did botch the budget," Nick said.

Liam agrees that the aftermath of the mini-Budget, and particularly Labour's growing poll lead over the Tories, could put Liz Truss in "wipe-out territory."

He was struck by how few of her own MPs attended the party conference in Birmingham.

"Many of the MPs either didn't turn up or they left before the leader's speech on Wednesday."

Liam thinks the best way forward for the party is to focus on its emerging talents, such as International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who offer "flashes of real hope."

Also joining the podcast to help break down the week's events is Baroness Claire Fox, who fears the Tory party is at risk of splitting

.Claire also argues Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng should have done more to explain their economic vision to voters and markets.

