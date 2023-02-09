Planet Normal: 'People should be made aware of link between covid jab and heart problems'
Telegraph columnists Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan host Planet Normal, a weekly podcast featuring news and views from beyond the bubble
On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson
Listen to Planet Normal, a weekly Telegraph podcast featuring news and views from beyond the bubble, using the audio player above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app.