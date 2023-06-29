Planet Normal: Mortgage holders could feel the strain of interest rates in the coming months

Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson discuss the report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket landing on the eve of the Lord's and they are joined by Conservative MP for Wokingham, John Redwood, to discuss the Bank of England's forecasting model.

“The UK inflation rate was almost three times the target before the war [in Ukraine] broke out. The leading Western and central banks, and the Bank of England amongst them, simply printed too much money, bought too many bonds at crazily high prices and kept interest rates far too low. They created a bubble.”

On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson are joined by John Redwood, Conservative MP for Wokingham, to discuss the looming mortgage crisis and why inflation continues to haunt the economy.



“I’m very worried by the Bank of England’s performance. For the last three or four years, it’s been getting its forecasts horribly wrong, and it’s lurched from printing too much money, buying too many bonds, driving interest rates too low into the danger of doing too much the other way.”

In a continuing attempt to slow inflation the Bank of England, last week, raised interest rates by 0.5%, the 13th consecutive hike since December 2021, bringing the base rate up to 5%.

“We know there’s going to be one or 2 million people in the next couple of years who have to roll over their mortgages and they’re going to have to borrow at a much higher level than previously. And my worry is that the Bank of England’s targeted approach is putting too much strain on those with mortgages.”

“I think the clearest way of putting it is that before COVID GDP was £29,000 per household, for education and health and the other things we get. And it’s now £42,000 per household. And what is tragic is that as the amount of money going in has gone up, the amount of output we’re achieving in the public sector has actually gone down.”



