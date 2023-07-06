Planet Normal: After 75 years can the NHS continue to be free for everyone?

Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan discuss whether after 75 years, it's a National Health Service or National disaster?

“If we look back through the history of the NHS, it’s full of defining moments. If you think in 1957, the whooping cough immunisation programme began and by 1970, whooping cough had pretty much gone. So, there are lots of things that we can look back on. It’s true to say that it’s going through a hell of a bad period”.

On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson speak to former NHS trust Chairman, Roy Lilley, to discuss the National Health Service reaching its 75th year, the challenges it faces now and what it could look like in the future.

While Allison agrees many of the medical advancements were due to the NHS, she also points out areas where costs could be saved: “Just take one thing at random, the NHS spends at least 40 million a year on 800 diversity officers while the NHS is, as we know, one of the most diverse organisations in the world”.

In response, Lilley says: “The simple answer is that the diversity aspects of employment in the NHS, it’s a matter of law and there are things that you have to do. And in a big organisation employing 10,000, 12,000 people, you’ve got to have somebody doing it”.

With many people questioning if the NHS will see its 100th birthday, Allison asks Roy how the NHS can continue to be funded without introducing a privately funded element.

“With great difficulty, I would think. It’s worth remembering Bevan actually told the House of Commons that health care will become cheaper because all the people that have got problems, we fix them all up... Now, how much money has that saved in social care? Because elderly people have been able to get on, look after themselves and lead a normal life. So there’s a kind of an upside to it as well. What I do agree with you is that where these treatments are becoming more esoteric and where they actually help a very narrow span of patients, it becomes increasingly difficult to find the money because everybody wants that”.

