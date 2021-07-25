Planet Fun: Injuries on funfair ride caused by teenagers misbehaving, owners claim

The owners of a fairground ride on which several people, including children, were injured have said the incident was caused by teenagers misbehaving.

Four children were taken to hospital on Saturday evening after the incident on a ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland.

Eight others suffered minor cuts and injuries to their legs and backs and did not require hospital treatment. Nobody was thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Planet Fun said a preliminary investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found no mechanical defects with the Star Flyer ride, which involves swings that spin around a pole as they are lifted up to 60 metres (197ft) into the air.

In a Facebook post, Planet Fun said: "The incident tonight was caused by misuse of equipment by the behaviour of several teenagers on the attraction and is to be further investigated by the PSNI [Police Service of Northern Ireland].

"The swift actions by our staff to terminate the ride prevented further injuries."

Sunday's sessions would continue but the Star Flyer would remain closed as further safety checks were undertaken and an investigation into the incident continues, they added.

People at the funfair, which opened in Carrickfergus Castle car park on 16 July, reported the ride swinging beyond its perimeter and hitting a number of signs on the structure.

Some tall signs on the edge of the ride could be seen on their side.

There is currently no suggestion those who were injured were misusing the ride.

Planet Fun said on Saturday that "at no stage did the ride collapse" and it would "co-operate fully" with the HSE to understand what happened.