Planet Fitness Insider Ups Holding By 22% During Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Planet Fitness, Inc.'s (NYSE:PLNT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Planet Fitness Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Christopher Rondeau bought US$650k worth of shares at a price of US$64.99 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$69.96. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christopher Rondeau.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Planet Fitness Have Bought Stock Recently

At Planet Fitness,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that CEO & Director Christopher Rondeau paid US$650k for shares in the company. But insiders only sold shares worth US$12k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Planet Fitness Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Planet Fitness insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Planet Fitness Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Planet Fitness shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Planet Fitness.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

