Planet Fashion Launches Functional NFTs For Fashionistas, Including Luxury All-Inclusive Travel To Monaco Swim Week & The Monaco Grand Prix

Planet Fashion , a leading fashion media and event production consultancy, announced it is teaming up with The Lewis Trust and O Events UK to launch functional NFTs that serve as VIP passes for an all-inclusive travel package to Monaco during the Formula 1 Grand Prix and Monaco Swim Week in May 2022.

The NFTs for authenticated digital artworks celebrating the F1 Grand Prix and Monaco Swim Week are unique, also functioning as VIP access cards for an all-inclusive travel experience to both events. The package bundles the comfort of a private charter flight from either Miami or London to Nice, France, with three days' accommodation at the luxurious four-star Fairmont Monte Carlo hotel. NFT holders will also enjoy VIP front row seats at several fashion shows, the Monaco Grand Prix, and receive invites to dinners, parties and events where they'll be free to mingle with dozens of celebrity fashion designers, beautiful models and other personalities.

Planet Fashion plans to drop a total of 20 gold-level NFTs and 40 silver-level NFTs over the next few months, beginning with an initial two tokens on Art Basel at Rarible , a creator-centric NFT marketplace. The remaining tokens will be dropped over several months on platforms such as Nifty Gateway, Binance and Conflux.

Planet Fashion is partnering with Smart Seal to create an authentication tag that will be used on the physical VIP cards sent to each NFT buyer. Buyers of the silver-level NFTs will be entitled to the full travel package, VIP seats and invites, minus the private charter flights.

The initial token drop on Art Basel at Rarible will coincide with a series of high-end promotional events. On November 28, Planet Fashion and Empress Jets will host a special event at Miami's private jet airport, sponsored by Moet and Rolls Royce. During the event, Rarible CEO Alexei Falin will live-mint the first of the NFTs. A buzzing atmosphere is promised with a live jazz performance and gourmet bites served up by the celebrity chef Brad Kilgore, while attendees get to enjoy a live fashion show of couture garments and view Planet Fashion's NFT gallery right there on the tarmac.

On December 1 Planet Fashion will follow up with a series of NFT Talks at the Miami Security Building in the early afternoon, accompanied by a red-carpet fashion event with art and NFT exhibits taking place in the evening. Then on December 2, Planet Fashion will hop aboard the $12 million Hydraex super yacht for the evening to host a B2B Networking event in collaboration with metaverse infrastructure startup Viira.

Planet Fashion said two of the functional NFTs will be featured and go on sale at each of the three Art Basel events.

Planet Fashion said it is partnering with the Raiinmaker app to market the NFTs. Raiinmaker is a decentralized, blockchain-powered, social engagement tool that enables fans to discover, grow, and earn rewards through social action and align incentives along with brand goals, to generate word-of-mouth and grow fan affinity. The app features transparent tracking of digital influence and democratic distribution of social value, cryptocurrency and digital rewards created by fans and creator communities.

Singapore-based Epik Games and London-based H20 Labs will act as sales representatives of the NFTs.

Planet Fashion has produced dozens of exclusive events in the Côte d'Azur over the past seven years, at the Monaco Grand Prix, Cannes Film Festival and elsewhere. In addition, it is the primary organizer of Miami Swim Week.

Monaco Swim Week, in its inaugural year, is billed as a higher-end counterpart to Miami Swim Week. The launch of functional NFTs centered on the event is an exciting, organic extension to Planet Fashion's promotional campaign, designed to appeal directly to art-loving fashionistas with a taste for the high life. Joining Planet Fashion on the production of Monaco Swim Week is the esteemed Lawrie Lewis, formerly CEO of Top Marques serving as current Protector of The Lewis Trust.

For More Information go to www.planetfashiontv.com

To learn more about the Raiinmaker App go to http://www.raiinmaker.com

About PLANET FASHION TV:

Based in Miami Beach, FL, Planet Fashion is a fashion media and event production company that specializes in 360 marketing consultancies for brands in media fashion, influencer marketing and tech. Planet Fashion develops, licenses and streams fashion and lifestyle content globally.

Melissa Gil

info@planetfashiontv.com

786-565-2865

