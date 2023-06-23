Planes, cars and bikes fundraiser set for this Saturday at Wingham Airport

WINGHAM – The Wingham Independent Motorcycle Club (MC) is revving up their engines for what they hope will be its most significant fundraising event to date.

The club’s second annual barbecue at the Wingham Airport includes a new addition to the event: inviting anybody with a plane, a classic car/truck or a sweet ride (motorcycle) to join in their efforts to support the local school breakfast clubs and have a great time while doing so.

“This is an all-ages event, so please bring out the family and your finest set of wheels. Let’s make this the biggest event of the summer,” John Towton, Independent MC spokesperson, said. “Please reach out to me or another MC member with questions. As always, the proceeds will be going to the local breakfast school programs.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Wingham Airport (40647 Amberley Rd.) and will wrap up at 3 p.m.

The Wingham Airport has courtesy cars, e-scooters for those flying in for the show, and a self-serve fuel pump with 100LL and Mogas available. To get fuel access and reserve the car or e-scooters, please fill out the short form on the airport’s website: https://pappleaviation.ca/cpr7/.

The Wingham Independent MC has been raising funds for local school’s breakfast programs for several years, donating thousands to make sure no child goes hungry. The MC stepped up their efforts this year after learning about recent budget cuts that affect these programs.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times