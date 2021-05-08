Do planes have cameras in the cabin or lavatory? And how does an airplane take off? Ask the Captain

Do planes have cameras in the cabin and/or lavatory?

– Bar, Knoxville, Tennessee

Some airplanes have cameras in the cabin near the forward galley, but none have cameras in the toilets.

How does an airplane take off?

– Anonymous, Zimbabwe

The airplane accelerates until a point where the air flowing over the wing can create enough lift that exceeds the weight of the airplane and it begins to climb.

The aerodynamics are a bit more complex, but this is the simple explanation.

How hard is it for a pilot to go from control column to the side stick? Is it easier to control the aircraft with the side stick?

– Mike H., Madison, Alabama

I did not find it hard at all. The side stick was very intuitive and easy to use.

Whether it is easier is a matter of personal opinion. There are pilots who would say it is easier while some traditional pilot would stay with the yoke. I liked the side stick a little better than the yoke.

