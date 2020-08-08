Plane swayed violently, says survivor of Air India Express plane crash; toll rises to 18, condition of 23 serious

At least 18 people died and 149 were injured after a special Air India Express flight brining home Indians stranded abroad by the COVID-19 pandemic, skidded off the runway at the Kozhikode Interantioanl Airport in Kerala on Friday night, nosedived into a gorge 35 feet below and cracked in two.

After 24 hours since the ill-fated flight overshot the tabletop runway while landing at the airport, the condition of 23 of the 149 injured remains critical, the Kerala government said.

"Earlier, 23 were discharged after being provided initial medical assistance," Kerala chief minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan said.

One person died today, taking the toll in the mishap to 18.

According to a list of the 18 victims released by Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, four of the deceased were children " three girls and a one-year old boy " and seven were men and other women. Two girls were aged two and the other was five.

As many as nine of the passengers who lost their lives were from Kozhikode (also known as Calicut) while two hailed from Palakkad and five from Malappuram. The pilot Deepak Sathe and the co-pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar were the other two victims.

Both the Central and Kerala governments have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

"The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives. The medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government," Vijayan told reporters, adding that the state government will take a decision on providing further assistance to help them get their lives back on track if required.

The crucial black box from the Boeing 737 was also recovered and will be taken to Delhi for further investigation, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Plane swayed violently, says survivor

In a telephone interview from his hospital bed, Renjith Panangad, a plumber who was returning home for the first time in three years after losing his job at a construction company in Dubai, told The Associated Press that the plane swayed before the crash and everything went dark.

He said he followed other passengers who crawled their way out of the fuselage through the emergency exit.

"A lot of passengers were bleeding," said Panangad, who escaped without major injuries. "I still can't comprehend what happened. As I am trying to recall what happened, my body is shivering."

He said the pilot made a regular announcement before landing, and moments after the plane hit the runway, it nosedived.

"There was a big noise during the impact and people started screaming," he said.

Security personnel on duty at the Air India Express crash site. ANI

AIE arranges relief flights for passengers

The Air India Express said four crew members of the flight were safe, while the Employees Union of the low-cost carrier, said they were receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries suffered in the mishap. It said families of the deceased pilots have been escorted to Kozhikode.

The airline also said three relief flights had been arranged to assist passengers and their family members affected in the accident of the aircraft which was being operated under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister announces interim relief; black box recovered

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flew down to Kozhikode and visited the accident site with his ministerial colleague V Muraleedharan and others. The Union minister announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for each of those who died, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

This would be over and above all the other compensations, which might be forthcoming from different agencies, insurance of the aircraft etc, he said.

