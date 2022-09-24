Plane overshoots runway and ends up in lake - forcing French airport to close 'indefinitely'

An airport in France has been closed "indefinitely" after a cargo plane went too far on landing, with its front end finishing up in a lake.

The Boeing 737 overshot the runway just before 3am local time (4am UK time) on Saturday.

The West Atlantic flight came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at Montpellier Airport, which serves the country's Mediterranean coast.

Sixty firefighters were sent to the scene, which is about four miles from the French city.

Three people on board were all rescued unharmed from the jet, which contained air freight.

Authorities said the airport is now closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane has been moved.

An investigation is underway into the incident.