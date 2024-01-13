Plane Jane Just Delivered One of the Harshest Reads in Drag Race Herstory

In addition to having charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to spare, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are also often known for their honesty. And one Season 16 contestant just took the truth to a whole new level.

On the heels of last week’s premiere, Friday’s follow-up episode introduced America to seven more hopefuls, including an early frontrunner for the villain of Season 16 — Boston’s own Plane Jane, who flat-out admitted to the other queens that she was “nervous” about competing “until I walked into the Werk Room and saw everybody else.” If you’re waiting for a “just kidding,” get comfortable.

But Jane really dropped the hammer during the talent show portion of the episode, specifically in her critique of fellow contestant Megami’s puzzling performance, which ended with the New York queen holding up a poster that said “Protect Queer Art.”

“You take away the message, and what’s the talent, holding up posters?” Jane asked in a confessional. “Protect queer art… but is she giving us anything worth protecting? That’s the question.”

It wasn’t the meanest thing we’ve ever heard one queen say about another, but the honesty? The delivery? If you didn’t audibly gasp once those words left her mouth, you must not have been listening.

Fortunately for Jane, reading the competition for filth isn’t her only talent. She backed up her big talk with a crowd-pleasing (and more importantly Ru-pleasing) performance of her original song “Burger Finger,” which ended with Jane squeezing ketchup and mustard on a pair of Jimbo-sized knockers.

“I underestimated her,” Plasma acknowledged after watching Jane squirt her way to victory. “Plane Jane understands the assignment of stupid.”

So it came as no surprise when the condiment queen found herself lip syncing against Geneva Karr as this week’s top two. (Speaking of top, Jane’s boob popping out mid-song? Iconíque.) And once Mama Ru declared her the winner, Jane cemented herself as the queen to watch — and watch out for — this season.

What’s your first impression of Plane Jane? Which other queens caught your attention this week? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on Season 16 thus far.

