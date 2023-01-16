Plane almost hits car on Ontario Highway 404: Small aircraft crash-lands near Buttonville Airport

A small plane was caught nearly hitting a car as it crashed on Highway 404 near Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ontario

A small airplane crashed and ended up on a road near an airport on Markham, Ont. on Monday.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed a plane crash took place on 16th Avenue, between Woodbine Ave. and Highway 404, near Buttonville Municipal Airport.

ROAD CLOSURE - Please avoid 16th Ave, between Woodbine Ave and Highway 404 in #markham for a small airplane crash near #buttonvilleairport @yrp Everyone is safe and accounted for at this time. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) January 16, 2023

“Everyone is safe and accounted for at this time,” YRP said in on Twitter after the crash.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid 16th Avenue between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404.

Paramedics said they received an emergency call just after noon and assessed two patients after the crash. Neither required transportation to a hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences, is deploying a team of investigators to gather information on what led to the incident.

#TSBAir deploys a team following a small aircraft accident near Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport, Ontario https://t.co/xY1FNgJNt3 — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) January 16, 2023

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following today’s accident involving a Slingsby T67C aircraft near Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," they said in a statement on their website.

Story continues

A few hours later, several videos have surfaced online showing the plane crash on the highway.

A video uploaded by CP24 on Twitter shows the aftermath of the crash on the highway, with the plane surrounded by paramedics and the police.

VIDEO: Chopper footage shows aftermath of small plane crash landing in Markham https://t.co/RYsnYoI5IW pic.twitter.com/PRlwGiWNAx — CP24 (@CP24) January 16, 2023

Another dramatic video uploaded by BlogTO on Twitter captured the plane crashing in Markham and that it nearly missed hitting a car on the road.

It's still unclear why the pilot landed on the roadway.