Plane headed to Paso Robles makes emergency landing after ‘catastrophic engine failure’

A plane headed to Paso Robles on Wednesday morning was forced to make an emergency landing after it “suffered catastrophic engine failure,” according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene south of King City at about 10:49 a.m., the agency said via Facebook.

“The pilots turned back to land at the King City airport but were unable to make it,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Instead, the pilots initiated a safe emergency landing in a nearby agricultural field, according to the agency.

“Neither passenger was injured during the landing,” the Sheriff’s Office said.