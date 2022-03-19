Plane grounded over ‘possible links’ to Russia

Tammy Hughes and Elly Blake
·1 min read
(Evening Standard)
A plane has been grounded because of possible links to Russia, Grant Shapps has said.

Writing on Twitter the transport secretary said: “Today I have taken rapid action to identify and ground another plane pending enquiries about possible Russian links.

“We are continuing to take decisive action against Putin and his illegal war in Ukraine.”

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 24th day.

More to follow.

