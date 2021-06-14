Plane found at bottom of California lake could solve decades-old mystery

An aerial image shows boats stored in a parking lot after the Folsom Lake Marina closed due to dry lake bed conditions during the California drought emergency on May 27, 2021 in El Dorado Hills, California. A plane wreckage found at the bottom of the lake could solve a decades-old mystery. (AFP via Getty Images)

The discovery of a small aeroplane found deep underwater in a California lake may have just solved a decades-old mystery.

It was in 1965 when a Piper Comanche 250 crashed into California’s Folsom Lake on New Year’s Day following a mid-air collision, according to local broadcasting station KOVR.

The pilot’s body was recovered, but authorities were never able to locate the plane or the three passengers who were onboard the aircraft.

In recent years, there have been renewed efforts to track down the missing plane, but it was never found – at least, until now.

Workers at a California company believe they may have finally located the plane while testing underwater surveying equipment, CNN has reported.

The team from Seafloor Systems, a company that manufactures robotic survey vessels, had reportedly suspected that there might be something at the bottom of Folsom Lake after analysing data collected while testing a small surveying boat.

Their suspicions were confirmed when sonar imaging of the area revealed the outline of a plane, covered in a heavy layer of silt, around 160 feet below the water’s surface.

The company believes its surveying system was able to detect the wreckage as the lake’s water levels were particularly low due to extreme drought conditions affecting much of the Western US.

The team was later able to use a sonar unit mounted to a remote controlled mini sub to get a clear picture of the wreckage, with Seafloor Systems environmental technician Jeff Riley telling CNN the plane was “as clear as day”.

“I did a little pan around just to see my surroundings, and in that initial pan I was able to see it,” he said.

The team was able to capture images of the tail section of the plane, as well as of the propeller and said their features appeared to match those of the plane that crashed in 1965.

Riley said his team marked the GPS coordinates of the wreckage to help any recovery effort.

It is unclear whether there are efforts in the works to recover the aircraft.

However, the discovery could bring an end to a decades-long mystery of what happened to the missing plane 56 years ago.

The Independent has contacted Seafloor Systems and the California Department of Parks and Recreation for comment.

