Plane crashes in North Carolina woods, leaving 2 dead and 2 injured, officials say

A plane crashed in the North Carolina woods, killing two people and injuring two others, officials said.

Four people were on the single-engine aircraft when it went down at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Onslow County, according to multiple news outlets and preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the plane crashed after taking off from the Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport, near the coast and roughly 30 miles northeast of Wilmington.

The plane came down in the woods off Morris Landing Road, and nearby streets were initially blocked off, The Daily News and WNCT reported. Officials didn’t identify any of the people involved in the crash during a news conference.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, which officials said involved a Mooney M20J plane.

Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue, which told news outlets about the number of people killed and injured in the crash, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Friday.