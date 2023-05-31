Plane crashes on Lake Norman, authorities say. What we know about 2 people on board

Two men escaped injury when their small plane crashed on Lake Norman Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported.

The SeaRey aircraft had engine trouble after taking off from nearby Long Island Airport on the Catawba County side of the lake, according to WSOC, The Charlotte Observer news partner, citing the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pilot and passenger were “fine” when Catawba County EMS checked them for injuries, according to the station.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The plane crashed about 3:30 p.m. off Astoria Parkway near Long Island Marina due to a mechanical issue, WBTV reported. The crash was more of a hard landing, according to the station.

Catawba County Fire & Rescue responders rescued the men from the water, WSOC reported, adding that the plane was later towed to the marina.

Astoria Parkway is across the water from Lake Norman State Park in Troutman.

The pilot and passenger were headed to Statesville Regional Airport at the time, Queen City News reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.