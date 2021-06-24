Plan2Play Launches Comprehensive Software Solution for the Fitness and Wellness Industries

New Platform Empowers Owners to Save Time, Increase Revenue and Foster Community, While Delivering a Best in Class Customer Experience for Members

DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plan2Play, a technology company serving the needs of the fitness and wellness industries, today announced the launch of its ARC software. The customer relationship management tool enables entrepreneurs in the fitness, health, and wellness spaces the ability to Attract members, Run their business and Connect their communities.



“I am thrilled to bring this solution to market, as the industry has been waiting for a platform that encompasses all aspects of running a business and eliminates the headache of using multiple systems,” said Louise Fahys, an accomplished software engineer and CEO of Plan2Play. “Coming out of the pandemic, it’s critical that independent fitness and wellness facilities can offer the same level of service as bigger gyms. ARC provides the back end for that, while also making finding and converting prospective members easier.”

Plan2Play simplifies back office operations for owners with ARC. Designed specifically for owners of gyms, boxes, and studios, the software solution can be used for a multitude of tasks, including managing leads, collecting payments, scheduling classes and organizing events for members. The interface allows fitness facilities to interact directly with members while also providing a space for them to communicate with each other, helping foster a sense of community.

“We developed a solution that truly empowers owners and employees to focus on members instead of having to spend hours tied to the computer,” said Fahys. “It’s important entrepreneurs have the tools they need to compete in an increasingly fragmented fitness space and ARC is a user-friendly platform that empowers staff to personalize interactions, turning leads into members while also providing real time reports into what’s working and where improvement is needed.”

ARC’s Attract features can be used to build custom websites, manage leads, and run targeted social media ad campaigns. The Run portion of the software is designed to effortlessly and efficiently tackle day-to-day tasks associated with a business. From collaborating and communicating with team members to scheduling classes to detailed member information that tracks each interaction and billing/payment processing, ARC manages it all.

“Using ARC gives me more time back in my day, allowing me to prioritize other aspects of running my gym – like coach development,” said early adopter of Plan2Play and owner of Bull City CrossFit Jack Wiggen. “My team is happy we made the switch from multiple platforms to one that addresses all of Bull City’s needs.”

As we return to a sense of normalcy, ARC’s Connect features gain an even greater importance as fitness facilities work to build an active community among members. The gym or studio are natural places to people to form friendships and ARC makes it possible to help facilitate these relationships.

Plan2Play is now available for purchase by independent fitness and wellness facilities. The accompanying mobile app is free for members to use. The Plan2Play team works closely with prospective clients to ensure it’s affordable for them to switch platforms; pricing varies by plan and averages a few hundred dollars a month.

Visit Plan2Play to schedule a demo of ARC and learn more how it can help those in the fitness space get past the hurdles of everyday business.

About Plan2Play

Durham, North Carolina-based Plan2Play is a technology company serving the needs of the fitness and wellness industries. Plan2Play’s ARC software is a comprehensive fitness business platform that allows owners to save time, increase revenue, and foster community, all while delivering the best customer experience (CXM) to their members. The software solution is now available for purchase by independent fitness facilities. The company was founded in 2020 by accomplished software engineer Louise Fahys and her partner, highly successful tech entrepreneur Layton Judd, to empower business owners to build community and compete in an increasingly fragmented fitness space. Learn more at https://plan2play.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Plan2Play jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770



