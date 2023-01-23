A plan to make space for doctors is leading to less room for the Pasadena library

·5 min read
The Hub in Pasadena has been a hub of controversy in recent weeks, after the Town of Pasadena bought the building to create a community services facility, which would include a medical clinic. (CBC/Troy Turner - image credit)
The Hub in Pasadena has been a hub of controversy in recent weeks, after the Town of Pasadena bought the building to create a community services facility, which would include a medical clinic. (CBC/Troy Turner - image credit)
CBC/Troy Turner
CBC/Troy Turner

You can't blame a town for doing everything it can to attract and keep doctors, but a plan by the Town of Pasadena is stirring up controversy, as the proposed new clinic space will lead to the displacement of not one, but two other community services.

The town recently bought a building known as The Hub, which had been home since 2018 to the Treehouse Family Resource Centre, a non-profit group that offers programs and support to promote healthy child development and family functioning.

But in order to renovate the building for doctors' offices, the Treehouse would have to share space, which was not considered ideal, or it would have to relocate.

The solution, according to the town, is to reduce the size of the public library located in the town hall to give about half of the floor space to the family resource centre.

"It think it's extremely sad to think that we could be impacted in this way," said Carole Spicer, who is on the board of directors of the Pasadena Public Library. "It feels like we're now pitting user groups against each other, and I think it's going to create a substandard location for both the Family Resource Centre and the Pasadena Public Library."

Submitted by Carole Spicer
Submitted by Carole Spicer

Best intentions

Darren Gardner, mayor of Pasadena, said the town weighed all the options in deciding how to best accommodate the library, family resource centre, and the new clinic space. He said it was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made to get things moving on the plan to create space for doctors.

"Physician services are something that's a basic service, that a community of 3,600, heading towards 4,000, should expect to have, the residents should expect to have," said Gardner.

In the past, Gardner said doctors have set up in Pasadena but haven't stayed, so to cut the risk of having that happen again, the town wanted to have its own custom-created clinic space to make available.

The town started out by renting space in The Hub for a same-day clinic one day a week but eventually inquired whether the building's owner, the Pentecostal church, would be interested in selling, and that's how the deal came about.

Submitted by Darren Gardner
Submitted by Darren Gardner

A space of their own

Initially, the town had explored the idea of having the Family Resource Centre continue its programming but in a shared space in The Hub.

But Myrna Moss, executive director of the Treehouse Family Resource Centre, said a dedicated space is essential for programs that run every day of the week and serve so many people.

In the year before the pandemic, Moss said the Pasadena site served 193 families and 276 children. Treehouse is headquartered in Deer Lake and has six sites from Pasadena to Cow Head to White Bay.

Moss said Treehouse is doing its best to move forward in light of the coming changes to its current location.

"Competing with the medical centre is not something we want to challenge to maintain a space, and our board doesn't feel it's our place to do that," said Moss.

Submitted by Myrna Moss
Submitted by Myrna Moss

Families upset

Moss said families served by Treehouse were apprehensive when they first found out about the planned changes.

Jayme-Lee Butler has been using the services of Treehouse since her three-year-old son was just a few days old, and she said she was initially angry to learn the town had purchased the building and was displacing the family resource centre.

She's trying now to be optimistic about the future and the potential benefits of having the centre located adjacent to the public library. But she said it'll be hard to match their current facility at The Hub.

"As long as we have a Treehouse, it's a good thing. I'm a little bit wary because I think the space that we have right now is just absolutely phenomenal. You couldn't ask for a better space," said Butler.

Submitted by Jayme-Lee Butler
Submitted by Jayme-Lee Butler

No public engagement

Under the proposed arrangement, the public library will be losing half its space in the town hall, and library board secretary Carole Spicer said that's a shame given the number of people who use the library for one reason or another. She said about a third of residents of Pasadena have library cards.

Spicer said that the Pasadena Public Library had an increase in circulation, programming, and computer users during the six-month period from April to September 2022. Spicer said a smaller library will no doubt mean fewer books and less space for in-person programming.

"I mean we have over 13,000 items in our collection. So there's just no way that could fit in 900 square feet," said Spicer.

Spicer said there's also been no public engagement about the decisions being made.

"If indeed the library needs to be renovated, then at least talk to us about what our needs are," said Spicer.

The library has not yet received any formal plans for proposals for changes to the library space, according to Natasha Wells, Western division manager with Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries, but preliminary discussion with the town has taken place.

CBC/Troy Turner
CBC/Troy Turner

Potential for co-operation

Unlike the library's significant loss of space, the Treehouse at the town hall would be only slightly smaller than the existing space at The Hub, and Myrna Moss said the Treehouse's board of directors feels it will be adequate.

"We understand the importance of that space to the library and we really respect that they are advocating for their needs," said Moss.

Moss said Treehouse had considered some other potential locations in the town, but it was important to find a space that was affordable and close to green space in the town.

Moss said she's hopeful that Treehouse and the library can work together for their mutual benefit in the future.

Gardner said the town values what both Treehouse and the library have to offer.

"The whole idea here is not to take away or detract from services, but rather to add an additional service to town, and that's what this council is working towards," said Gardner.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Latest Stories

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro