The plan and skills that make Novak Djokovic so good on grass – and perfect for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has won more matches at Wimbledon than the rest of the top 20 combined - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Novak Djokovic might be the most successful player in history, but explaining the roots of his superiority can be tricky. In the absence of a single spectacular shot – like Rafael Nadal’s forehand, or John Isner’s serve – most observers point to his silky movement and defensive range.

Yet recent data gathered by TDI and TennisViz suggests that the perception of Djokovic as the ultimate defender is misleading. Yes, Djokovic is extremely hard to put away, but over the past 52 weeks he stands only fourth on their chart of “Steals”. (A metric which calculates the percentage of points won by a player after being on defence during the rally).

In all probability this owes something to his age – Djokovic is 36 – and the fact that he might be a quarter-step slower than he was a decade ago. The three players who can outscore his “Steals” percentage of 35.8 are all absolute whippets: Daniil Medvedev (37.5), Alex de Minaur (36.6) and Carlos Alcaraz (36.0).

Steals v conversions

So how does Djokovic remain the pre-eminent performer on the tour? The answer is that he outscores all of these players – and everyone else – in the opposite metric: “Conversions” (how many times you drive home an attacking position and thus win the point).

Here he posts a tour-best 73.6 per cent over the past year. In second place, daylight, before you reach Stefanos Tsitsipas and Francisco Cerundolo (both 71.9) and Alcaraz again (71.1).

While the data might belie the perception of Djokovic as a primarily defensive player, they also confirm what our eyes are telling us – which is that he is compensating for a barely perceptible loss of mobility by going after his shots like a cold-eyed sniper.

This development was exaggerated during the Australian Open, where he had issues with a hamstring injury, and responded by hitting his forehand with more speed and intent than anyone could remember. “I feel like Novak’s forehand is so good right now,” said Medvedev during an interview with the Tennis Podcast in March. “It’s just brutal, I would say.”

How Djokovic translated his strengths onto grass

According to TennisViz’s data, Djokovic’s assertiveness is at its most pronounced on what tennis nerds call the “Plus One” shot: which is the first groundstroke the server hits in a rally.

Consider a point when Djokovic serves and a solid return comes back into play, leaving the point “neutral” according to the analytics. If we were talking about any other player, the server would normally enjoy a very small advantage from here, going on to win 51.5 per cent of points.

But when Djokovic is hitting the third shot of a rally, the computer might need to redefine what it means by “neutral”. Because he wins a mind-boggling 67.9 per cent of points from this situation. His first groundstroke – usually a forehand – is almost always driven deep and powerfully into one of the corners.

This might give us a clue as to why Djokovic has traditionally had more difficulty winning clay-court events (he “only” has three French Opens) than he has grass-court ones (as a seven-time Wimbledon champion).

On a clay court, the slow bounce means that an agile player has more chance of defusing this first Djokovic attack, rebuilding the rally, and perhaps catching him out with a counter-attack of their own.

Grass, however, is all about the first strike. It’s very difficult to defend at Wimbledon because of the way the ball skids on after the bounce. This is the hardest grand-slam to complete “steals” at, whereas the French Open is the easiest.

The ‘lowball’ defence

One tactic to look out for over the fortnight is the “lowball” used by Andy Murray among others, in which you use net-hugging slices to dissuade your opponent from attacking.

The principle is the same one that football teams use when they place a defensive wall on the edge of their penalty area. Because it’s difficult to get your shot up and down quickly, most tennis players are unable to swing strongly at a low ball without either hitting the net or sending it flying long.

Murray will sometimes keep this up for four or five shots in a row, looking to work an opening like a chess player probing for weaknesses in his opponent’s pawn structure.

Djokovic can do the same, of course. He can do practically anything with a tennis ball. But in most instances – especially in the first week – expect him to be more direct.

As Djokovic said in Paris a few weeks ago, “I have had plenty of Grand Slams where I pretty much dominate the early rounds. I don’t want to spend too much energy.” This man turns the adjective “clinical” into an art form.

