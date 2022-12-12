Stephen Vaughan: My plan to rebuild Yorkshire Cricket Club - Lorne Campbell/TELEGRAPH

The new chief executive of Yorkshire has admitted to serious reservations about joining them from doomed Wasps following the racism scandal that put them at risk of going bust as well.

In his first national newspaper interview since jumping straight from one of the worst crises to engulf British sport into the “toxic” fallout from another, Stephen Vaughan laid bare the deep misgivings he and his loved ones had about him doing so.

Describing taking Yorkshire job just days after Wasps were plunged into administration as a “heart-over-head” decision, he proclaimed the country’s biggest county must “move on” from the “mistakes” of the past and the bitter recriminations and paralysis that followed.

In a wide-ranging interview conducted as part of a promised new era of openness at Headingley, Vaughan also said:

There was no danger of Yorkshire suffering the same fate as Wasps, with the club close to refinancing their debt

Lord Patel could quit as chairman once the toxic fallout from their racism scandal subsided

Membership of Yorkshire with voting rights would be sold for as little as £20 to attract a younger and more diverse core fanbase

He had ordered a major upgrade of crumbling facilities, including new men’s and women’s changing rooms

He was committed to 14 Championship matches per season and was not opposed to The Hundred being sold for the right price

But it was his decision to join Yorkshire in the first place that demanded the most explanation, news that was announced barely a fortnight after Wasps were plunged into administration with the loss of 167 jobs.

Revealing he had first been approached to fill a role left vacant for almost a year while he was still “working 17-hour days” to keep the Premiership club afloat, he said he had refused to jump ship.

But then came what Vaughan branded “the worst day in my professional career”, when he had to make scores of people redundant and lost his own job to boot.

“Having seasoned internationals crying on your shoulder, support staff and everything else, was just vile, and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” he said.

Story continues

Stephen Vaughan: My plan to rebuild Yorkshire Cricket Club - PA

Recalling he remained “reticent” about speaking to Yorkshire, he added: “I was in a fairly emotional place with regards to what I was doing previously. And there were certainly ‘easier’ opportunities for me to go and do. And I have friends and family saying, ‘Look, you need to go and do something that’s not going to be as emotionally draining for you now, because you’ve put your body on the line for Wasps for a long time’.”

Vaughan was acutely aware that, like Wasps, Yorkshire had been engulfed by the kind of crisis that when it erupted last year “immediately made me worry about the potential for the organisation to remain in existence”.

He said he did “a lot of homework” and sought opinion that ranged from, “Don’t touch it with a bargepole”, to, “This will be a perfect marriage”.

Even the father-of-two’s wife was ultimately “very supportive” of a decision he arrived at after leaving the Yorkshire board in no uncertain terms what he expected from the role.

“Sport is often heart over head,” he added. “And if I wanted to go and be a CEO of an insurance company or a bank and earn three times what I earn now, that’s fine. But that wouldn’t get me out of bed in the morning.”

Vaughan, who was inundated with messages featuring “frying-pan-into-fire” upon taking the Yorkshire job, said he remained in “listening” mode in his first month in charge, hearing “polar opposite opinions” about the club’s botched handling of Azeem Rafiq’s complaints of racist abuse and their response to the scandal it triggered.

'If Lord Patel hadn’t stepped in, I genuinely don’t know if Yorkshire cricket would be here'

He admitted “mistakes” had been made during the saga but was careful not to pass comment on exactly what those had been and whether the current board, led by Lord Patel, were continuing to make them.

That included when it came to the on-going fallout from last year’s purge of Yorkshire’s entire coaching and medical team, which became the subject of costly legal action that was compounded by the club’s relegation from Division One of the County Championship.

“My job isn’t to be judge and jury,” Vaughan said. “It’s to just make sure I can protect the people that are here now.”

Indeed, he said would have no involvement in “pre-Stephen Vaughan issues” – including Tuesday’s latest hearing into the racism scandal by a parliamentary select committee – and that those would continue to be handled by the likes of Lord Patel.

“I appreciate he’s divided opinion,” Vaughan said. “But what I will say is that if somebody hadn’t stepped in and acted swiftly, I genuinely don’t know if Yorkshire cricket would be here.”

Vaughan, who turned 48 last week, proclaimed it vital the club now “move on”, adding: “What I mean by that is I always talk to my staff about, ‘What do you want to be famous for?’, And it sticks with them.

“At the moment, if I went into Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield, Middlesbrough, wherever, and I spoke to people and said, ‘Give me the first three words that come to mind when you talk about Yorkshire cricket’, probably two of the three wouldn’t be to do with cricket. I want, in six-to-12 months’ time, for people to be talking about us for the right reasons.”

Having been intimately involved in doomed attempts to prevent Wasps’ financial collapse, Vaughan was eager to dismiss the prospect of Yorkshire suffering the same fate.

“Are we teetering on the brink of anything? No we’re not,” he said, stating the club would go to market in the new year over refinancing their £15 million debt to the Graves Trust, ending the latter’s controversial hold on Headingley.

He also spoke of plans to bring more concerts, events and festivals to the ground, “filling this wonderful stadium”.

There could be further changes both on and off the field, with the club having last week confirmed the departure of Gary Ballance, the former England batsman who missed much of last season with mental health issues triggered by the racism scandal.

Lord Patel has also previously spoken about quitting, with Vaughan refusing to rule out the peer doing so once various inquiries into the scandal had concluded.

“He will then have a pause for breath and see what’s next,” Vaughan said. “Because there may be a feeling for him where it’s almost a case of, ‘Okay, job done’.”

Stephen Vaughan: My plan to rebuild Yorkshire Cricket Club - TELEGRAPH

That job included forcing through governance reforms at Yorkshire that split a membership Vaughan said needed to become more diverse, especially when it came to its average age of 69.

“Rather than paying a few hundred pounds to be a full member, we’re going to allow people to have voting rights and be a member for as little as £20,” he said.

A list of other changes Vaughan said he had already ordered included: upgraded men’s and women’s changing rooms, new training pitches, new nets, new gym equipment, a new common room and a new chef and menu.

One thing destined not to change, as far as Vaughan was concerned, was the format of the County Championship, with Yorkshire among those wedded to 14 matches a season for the foreseeable future.

But Vaughan was more open-minded when it came to the fate of The Hundred, which has been the subject of a £400m private equity approach.

“If we can plough more money into the community game and also bolster the coffers within all the other county cricket clubs as well then I think that’s great,” he said. “But it’d be good to see a long-term plan of what that looks like.”