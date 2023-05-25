Plan a Kansas City summer swimming staycation with these pool day passes and rentals

For many, Memorial Day marks the start of summer, which means it’s time to go swimming. Public pools are opening up for the season across the metro, and area hotels and even private homes have opportunities for you to take a dip.

Apps like ResortPass and Swimply are helping locals experience the luxurious side of Kansas City’s pool offerings. On Resort Pass, hotels are offering day passes starting at $25. Swimply, which is like Airbnb for pools, has more than 30 listings available in the Kansas City metro.

Hotel day passes

Four Kansas City area hotels are currently offering day passes through Resort Pass, including The Westin at Crown Center, The Fontaine, InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza and The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs.

“You can be there all day if you want to,” said Westin Crown Center spokesperson Kaitlyn Mueller.

“You can buy a day pass for $30 right now and that includes three hours of complimentary parking, wifi, access to the workout studio, pool and towels,” she said, adding that the pool is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the pool bar is open Friday through Sundays.

Mueller said this is The Westin’s third year offering the day pass through ResortPass. Over the last few years she has seen sales go up over 150%.

The day pass for Fontaine, which is at 901 W 48th Place, starts at $40 and includes access to a heated pool, wifi, parking and towel service. There are also cabana packages that start at $200 and allow up to eight people.

The InterContinental at 401 Ward Pkwy has passes starting at $30. The InterContinental’s day pass includes access to a wading pool, fitness center, steam room, wifi, parking and locker rooms.

The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs offers $50 day passes and multiple cabana rentals starting at $300 for up to six people. The basic day pass includes access to the outdoor pool, hot tub, towel service, lawn games, wifi and parking.

How do I buy a pass?

To buy a day pass from one of the locations above visit ResortPass, select the city and date for your staycation and select the hotel that works best for you. You can also download ResortPass from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

How do I rent a pool?

Whether you want to check out a salt water pool at this Kansas City home oasis or rent out a backyard paradise in Olathe, there are pool rentals available across the city.

Swimply currently has 31 listings in the Kansas City metro, ranging from $25 to $200 per hour. Many options allow between 10 to 30 guests, perfect for a holiday pool party.

Each listing includes a list of other amenities that come with the rental. Some rentals come with wifi, floaties, a fire pit or even speakers. It will also include the depth of the pool, whether parking and restrooms are available and how many guests are allowed.

To rent a pool, you need to make an account with Swimply with your email and phone number. Learn more here.