Plan to curb gull attacks abandoned after ‘upsetting’ animal activists

Gulls have won a victory after a seaside resort scrapped its anti-breeding project over backlash from animal rights activists.

The £20,000 scheme in Rhyl, north Wales, was aimed at controlling scavenging seabirds that had left visitors with bloodied faces and stolen ice cream from toddlers in prams.

Furious residents and day-trippers complained of being under siege from the birds as they launched swooping attacks outside shops.

The Rhyl Business Improvement District put forward the funds three years ago for the project, which would have targeted gull eggs before they reached the embryo stage to control the bird population.

But officials said they faced mounting opposition from animal rights groups and bird-lovers who wanted the gulls to be protected, prompting the plans to be scrapped.

“What you have to realise is there is a lobby of people who really care about seagulls and they will get pretty upset if you start talking,” said Cllr Brian Jones, who backed the plans to control the gulls.

“Before Covid, the Rhyl Business Improvement District carried out an exercise and came up with a project in which you could control the breeding of seagulls.

“There are probably somewhere in the region of 500 nesting sites in Rhyl and the immediate area and there was a legal solution, a liquid solution you can paint on eggs when they have only just been laid so you are not killing anything, as the embryo hasn’t formed, and you can control the breeding,” he added.

“Five hundred pairs, so a thousand chicks times two or three times a year – that’s where your big problem comes from.”

Cllr Jones said that adult gulls go in search of food for their young at the height of the breeding season, leading to increased attacks on people in the area.

“Where we are now, the breeding season is well under way. The parents are looking for food and swooping or diving in as people are coming out of shops,” he said.

‘They are like flying rats’

Sue Holdsworth, a Rhyl resident, was left with a bleeding head after a gull dive-bombed her near the town’s library last summer.

“There was a baby on the floor which I did not see, until I felt the parent attack me, leaving my head bleeding.

“I just want people to be aware and to stay away,” she said.

One local, who did not want to be named, said: “They are like flying rats. I saw one swoop down and take an ice cream from a child in a pram.

“These creatures create quite a lot of hassle and I can’t understand how people can defend them.

“I’ve been told they won’t be reducing numbers in Rhyl because so many residents oppose it and the council take notice of that but they are not listening to people like me who don’t like the creatures.

“It’s about time something was done about them.”

All wild birds, their nests and their eggs are protected under section one of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill, injure, harm or interfere with nests.

But despite the law there are special licences available under the act in which exceptions can be made.

