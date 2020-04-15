Plan coming today to address COVID-19 in long-term care homes: Ford

TORONTO — The Ontario government is set to unveil an enhanced plan to fight COVID-19 in the province's long-term care homes today.

Premier Doug Ford says the front lines of the battle against the virus have shifted to seniors homes, with 93 outbreaks at such facilities across Ontario.

Ford says the province will provide more details on the plan, which will include more testing for residents and staff and increased infection control.

He says the province will also stop people from working in more than one of the homes at a time to limit the virus's spread.

The government has also said it would be processing 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day by today, but did just under 5,000 on Monday.

Ford expressed frustration last week that Ontario has been testing for COVID-19 well below its capacity of 13,000 a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press