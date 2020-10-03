Plan Cold Storage and Supply Chain for Covid Vaccines by Oct 15, Centre Tells States as India Toll Hits 1 Lakh

With the development process of the Covd-19 vaccine underway, the health ministry has written to states to frame robust plan for vaccine storage and distribution.

The Health Secretary at the Ministry of health and family welfare has written to Secretaries of all states and National Health Mission Directors, immunisation officers and state cold chain officers to devise plan for robust mechanism for storage of vaccines and maintenance of the cold chain.

India's coronavirus death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories.

The ministry has given the deadline of October 15 to states to formulate a plan to store, transport and distribute the vaccines. The letter accessed by News 18 ordered states to “ready the cold chain systems.”

“There is likelihood of introduction of vaccine against Covid-19 in near future. Repairing of cold chain equipment, maintains down time for repairing the non functional equipment, rationalise the distribution of the cold chain, ready the sight for the same and impart training and keep the standard stock distribution registers need to be ready,” Dr Manohar Agnani, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family in a letter to states stated.

He also said that an alternate plan for cold chain and dry storage should be prepared for dealing with any cold chain related emergency adding that recording and reporting mechanisms should be strengthened.

The government has said that there has been much mulling over the process of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and the amount required for prioritisation of population and staggered immunisation. The National Expert Group on vaccines has met 5 times so far.