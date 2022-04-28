Plaintiffs give notice they will appeal federal jury verdict in Sutter antitrust lawsuit

The plaintiffs in a $1.2 billion antitrust lawsuit against Sacramento-based Sutter Health filed a notice Tuesday that they will appeal the jury decision in the case.

Attorneys George Cary, Brian Byrne and Heather Nyong’o of Cleary Gottlieb did not state the reason for the appeal of Sidibe v. Sutter Health in their filing. The case was argued before Federal Magistrate Laurel Beeler in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

When the verdict was reached March 11, Sutter interim Chief Executive Officer James Conforti said: “This decision is important not only for Sutter Health but for all healthcare providers in California. It validates that health care providers, including doctors and hospitals, have a right to evaluate whether to participate in health plan networks and ensure that they don’t interfere with the ability to provide coordinated patient care.”

At the time, plaintiff’s lawyers in the class-action suit did not respond to requests for comment. They had argued that Sutter illegally used its market power to negotiate insurance contracts that resulted in inflated premiums for roughly 3 million employers and individuals.