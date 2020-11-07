In plain sight: how an alleged Chinese spy tried to build an Australian business empire

As the private plane circled western New South Wales, where Australia’s lush seaboard makes way for its dusty heart, the men on board were keen to make a deal.

Chunsheng Chen and his five companions were on their way to a tyre recycling plant just outside the town of Warren.

The plant transformed old car and truck tyres into oil, carbon and steel using a process that was closely guarded by its operators, Green Distillation Technologies.

Chen, the company was told, was a billionaire Hong Kong businessman, who could invest hundreds of millions of dollars in their company to fund a series of plants internationally.

He had requested the tour three days earlier, during a meeting in a Melbourne office with the owners of GDT. During the same meeting, he agreed to provide full documentation about his identity and business assets within two weeks, according to multiple people who attended the meeting, so that these owners could independently verify who they were dealing with.

But after the tour of Warren in June 2017, the GDT owners never heard from Chen again.

Investors were known to emerge and recede without notice, so the owners had little cause to think of Chen again. Until two years later, when the gruff and stocky man in the brown coat who visited Warren was outed as a suspected Chinese Communist party spy.

Kumar Vaidyanathan, a director of the Australia-India Business Advisory Group, which organised a meeting that led to the Warren trip, did not know about the allegations regarding Chen until contacted by Guardian Australia.

“We always follow things down the rabbit hole to see where it will lead to, and that’s why this meeting took place,” Vaidyanathan said. “[But when] we were trying to do due diligence on this guy, everything went blank.”

Chen, who also used the name Brian, has previously denied the spying claims and did not respond to a request for comment from Guardian Australia. The investigation into him remains ongoing, but federal authorities do not expect he will return to Australia.

The journey to Warren, not previously reported, is one of several threads left behind by Chen when he departed Australia under the cloud of an Australian federal police and Asio investigation last year.

Those threads include his attempted business dealings with GDT and Imunexus, a biotechnology company which shared an office building with the CSIRO, Australia’s national science research agency. Then there are the global projects Chen said he was funding as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, his personal relationships, and his connections to a local network of Chinese Australian businesses which experts say could have unwittingly provided the interference for him to perform espionage work.

Under examination are all facets of Chen’s life in Australia, including his ability to buy property, operate companies and legally remain in the country. He is alleged to have operated in plain sight in Australia since the mid-2000s, seemingly working in telecommunications, as a military technology salesman, a journalist and an expert in manufacturing within the painting industry.

‘The noise for intelligence work to hide in’

In 2010, Chunsheng Chen had an application for permanent residency sponsored by multimillionaire Melbourne businessman David Jiang.

Three years later, he was granted permanent residency. According to supporting documents, Jiang wanted to employ Chen as a production manager on a $250,000 salary as it was vital to the expansion of his then-$80m company, Australian Brushware Corporation.

The corporation’s brands include Monarch Painting, which sponsored the NSW Blues rugby league team and the Seven network’s show House Rules, and Kaboodle and Flatpax, kitchen and cabinetry brands stocked by Bunnings.

Documents relating to Chen’s 2010 visa application, including case notes filed by migration review tribunal staff, show that Jiang submitted a significant amount of supporting information.

The documents were obtained under freedom of information laws by Guardian Australia. Many of the submissions by Chen and Jiang were redacted by the tribunal, as they contained private or business information.

